“The reflection upon my situation and that of this army produces many an uneasy hour when all around me are wrapped in sleep. Few people know the predicament we are in.” — Gen. George Washington, Jan. 14, 1776
The year our Declaration of Independence was written, signed and proclaimed began inauspiciously. Not only was the so-called army of the fledgling Americans who dreamed of freedom from onerous Great Britain up against the best-trained troops in the world, but their commanding general lacked battle experience, vacillated at times and had tremendous self-doubt.
The insights into the lives of George Washington, King George III and military leaders on both sides are extensively researched and profiled in the book “1776” by historian-author David McCullough. Washington, who had been retired from military life for 15 years when called back to duty, wrote to his wife Martha: “Far from seeking this appointment, I have used every endeavor in my power to avoid it, not only from my unwillingness to part with you and the family, but from a consciousness of its being a trust too great for my capacity ... it has been a kind of destiny that has thrown me upon this service.”
Good thing it was a personal letter, for such a confession — and what some might infer as an unwanted obligation and even aversion to duty — are certainly not words that would inspire the troops.
During the siege of Boston that had extended into January, Washington watched as a brutal northeastern winter decimated the bodies and spirits of his soldiers, with many simply deserting and walking back home, or leaving after their one-year enlistment. They were ill-clad and malnourished, while British troops were steadily supplied with shipments from England by a navy that had no competition from America.
“On paper his army numbered between 8,000 and 10,000. In reality only half that number were fit for duty,” two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning McCullough writes in his 2005 book.
Still, Boston became an impasse to both foes, and England eventually retreated by sea toward New York when the Americans amazingly and almost impossibly gained the high ground by subterfuge — in one night. However, it might be said the siege win was a Pyrrhic victory for American troops, one “that comes at a great cost, perhaps making the ordeal to win not worth it,” according to Merriam-Webster. Though the “victory” was cheered, Washington knew he was almost inviting the Brits to sail south and take the island of Manhattan, which had navigable rivers on either side from which their ships could launch troops.
Too, American troops were drinking dirty water and dying of disease. Many did not have the strength to fight, and Washington knew at some point he would have to abandon the island. But how, without a navy? By boat. Troops scrambled to a ferry site on the island as British ships dispatched their own boats full of fighters. Only a rear guard kept them at bay.
Unlike drier accounts written by history professors, McCullough is known as a “popular historian” who can breathe life into the facts. and though writing from a secular perspective, he’s wise enough to know something far greater is afoot. Consider the evacuation from the island, similar to the boat lift from Dunkirk in World War II, where every craft imaginable that could float was used. McCullough writes, “All this time troops and supplies and artillery were being loaded aboard one boat after another as quickly as humanly possible and sent on their way (a soldier manning one of the boats reported making 11 crossings) ... But the exodus was not moving fast enough ... (and) time was running out. Though nearly morning, a large part of the army still waited to embark, and without the curtain of night to conceal them, their escape was doomed.”
Then the miraculous occurred.
“Incredibly, yet again, circumstances — fate, luck, Providence, the hand of God, as would be said often — intervened,” the author continues. “Just at daybreak, a heavy fog settled in over the whole of Brooklyn, concealing everything no less than had the night ... Even with the sun up, the fog remained as dense as ever ... In a single night, 9,000 troops had escaped across the river.”
Instead of the ragtag Colonial army being annihilated and the revolution stopped in its tracks, they would live to fight another day. Yet 1776 was far from over.
In a later chapter titled “Darkest Hour,” Washington’s army is on the run after New York. In fact, with another cold winter upon them and more deaths from disease, it seemed “by all reasonable signs, the war was over and the Americans had lost.” Be that as it may, the commanding general was nowhere near giving up.
“Yet for all the troubles that beset him, all the high expectations and illusions that he had seen shattered since the triumph at Boston, Washington had more strength to draw upon than met the eye — in his own inner resources and in the abilities of those still with him and resolved to carry on,” notes McCullough. Gen. Nathanael Greene wrote later, “(Washington) never appeared to so much advantage as in the hour of distress.”
In other words, Washington had grown — and he also had faith in the cause and in his God. As the year drew to a close, matters indeed appeared dire. It was then that a subordinate suggested a surprise attack on the Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, and Washington immediately saw the wisdom for a possible victory to rally support for the war. However, at more than one point the mission appeared doomed. It was so cold two American soldiers froze to death while trying to keep up.
In icy rain and wind, and with ice in the Delaware River, Washington’s troops made a miraculous crossing and totally surprised the Hessians. When the Germans hired by the British retreated into side streets, the colonists were waiting for them with bayonets. It might be said some payback took place, since the Hessians had a reputation for mercilessly bayoneting to death defenseless American prisoners of war.
There was no instant communication in those days, not even telegraph. Word of the surprise victory spread down the Eastern Seaboard and into the interior by horse and rider, and a belief that America could win against the mighty British was bolstered. I can’t recommend “1776” enough, for McCullough goes into detail much more than can be conveyed in this corner. If you’ve lost hope for America, I recommend reading about an amazing time that happened 247 years ago — and you be the judge whether Providence has given up on our country, or has not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.