Mark Millican: 'It wasn't a time for judging'

After reading the Letters to Santa in the Times-Courier of Ellijay (Dec. 15 issue), the woman on the phone was fairly gushing over the missive of one elementary school girl. Not having read the special section yet, I asked why she was so taken aback. She told me the child's first name and the page her letter was published on, and explained that the girl had only asked for gifts for others in her family and none for herself.
Remarkable indeed. Then the kicker — could I help find this girl's family?
I hesitated. It was Thursday, the day before school was out for the Christmas break. At least, that's what a lot of us call it — enough of this “student holidays” stuff.
Guardedly, even though this woman has a record of good works in the community, I told her there was only one more day left in school. And that the newspaper employee who picked up all those letters from the two grade schools and typeset each and every one — the only person I knew who might know which school this little girl attended — was on vacation out west and may not be able to receive a text message.
Could I at least try? Sure.
Remembering the conversation from the day before while driving to work the next morning, I pulled my van onto the side of a Catoosa County back road and called the school April Teague had advised me about in her return text. The lady who answered the phone in the office had a slight Spanish accent, and I detailed why we felt the girl attended there. I shared the woman's name and phone number, and emphasized she and her husband were very credible. The receptionist was helpful and said she'd try to find the girl's teacher. I pulled back onto the road after telling the Lord, “It's in your hands now,” and it left my radar screen.
Three days before Christmas, the woman called back — excited anew — and said the girl's father had paid her a visit and they were able to get the gifts this family needed. A tip of the hat to the school staff and teacher, and of course an alert reader, who will remain unnamed.
By then, I'd had the idea to publish an old Christmas column on social media (if you're interested, search 'Christmas with a stranger' by Mark Millican at daltoncitizen.com). Evidently, this column is so old — I'm not talking about myself, mind you — that it had been forgotten and got a huge response. And most interestingly, a friend I made during the Vietnam veterans killed in action series in 2021 shared a comparable experience in a private message. He has allowed me to share it without using his name, so here it is:
“Ironically, I had a similar encounter (recently) at Burger King on the north bypass and Shugart Road in Dalton. A young man — 36, unwashed and quite scruffy — was in front of me ordering and kept counting the change in his pocket as if to make sure he had enough. I heard him order just two of the smallest 99-cent burgers, no fries, no drink.
“I told him I would take care of his order. I then ordered and we talked as we waited. He was obviously homeless and admitted he was living in a nearby camp. I told him it was awfully cold to be living outdoors, and he said he was used to it and had gathered some firewood to keep warm. He shared that he had recently lost his mother, and I told him I lost my wife three years ago.
“I asked if he was camping alone and he said yes. When he got his order and was leaving, I gave him a $100 bill and told him to find a warm place to stay for Christmas. He quickly thanked me with a 'God bless you' and left with tears in his eyes.”
I told my friend what a powerful testimony this was, and that he should share it with his family so they would realize this is what Christmas is all about. His response startled me a bit:
“Unfortunately, some of my family would totally understand, and some would give me a sermon on 'how I got taken.' Like you, I could see the young man had some emotional issues. I wanted to ask him why he didn't have a job with so many available, but it wasn't a time for judging him.”
Is it ever? A minister on the radio said it best — treat everyone you meet as if they're going through some kind of crisis, because they probably are. And crises don't always happen right at Christmas.
We can be criticized sometimes for going the extra mile, possibly because others are unwilling to take time to travel that far. However, it might make all the difference in the world to the recipient. And just maybe it could inspire someone else to do the same.
Here's to finding your “extra mile” in 2022.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.