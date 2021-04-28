Mark Millican: It's still a small world

“And when you go around in circles, brother, the world is very big. But if you plow straight ahead, it's small enough.”
Colum McCann, "Let the Great World Spin"
We were coming up on the square from the south, and I was preparing to make a right turn toward the Times-Courier office on River Street in Ellijay, the same as thousands of times before. And there on the corner sat two senior gentlemen in folding chairs — socially distant, I might add — one wearing a ball cap picking a guitar, and the other in a western shirt and cowboy hat and boots playing a fiddle.
We couldn't stop at the turn, so I pulled my truck on down into the parking lot. Grabbing a slim reporter's notebook and a pen, Teresa and I walked up to the corner and began to listen up close. Toe tapping was inevitable.
Upon asking if I could take their photo for the newspaper, Jerry Kaste from Murphy, North Carolina, said yes, and introduced us to his musical partner, Kenny Alexander from Villanow. The latter place name sparked an interest.
They took a break and when I asked Kenny about his Villanow connections, he told me where he lived. This area is familiar, I told him, since many of our members at the church I pastored for years, Concord Methodist, lived on the south end of his road. He knew them all, then asked my name. When I told him, he inquired again, “You any kin to Ralph Millican?”
It just so happened on my very first Sunday at this traditional Methodist congregation, in August 2005, that I followed a lady across the country lane between the church and the cemetery. We trod up a long slope, and close to the wood line at the top she showed me my name on a tombstone (well, half of it): Ralph Millican, my great uncle. I related that to Kenny, and also that I'd heard Uncle Ralph was a horse trader.
“Yeah, I traded horses with him,” he said, then told me Uncle Ralph's wife taught him at the old Armuchee School, where my father and many relatives attended in West Armuchee Valley. My Great Aunt Jewel was a schoolteacher there, and later the librarian at Naomi Elementary School in Walker County, just east of LaFayette. At Naomi she served on staff with a teacher named Waymond Watts, who attended at Concord.
One Saturday before my first Sunday there, as Waymond took me on a tour of the valley to meet church members, we stopped by to visit Aunt Jewel. We sat on her back porch and she and Waymond reminisced, and I asked questions about the valley. (My father hadn't often taken us back there, probably due to the harsh memories of struggle during the Depression years.)
As we had walked through her living room to get to the back of the house, I'd noticed an open Bible and spectacles on a lamp stand beside her easy chair. My Aunt Jewel died a few years later, missing her 101st birthday by three days. She is buried in Concord Cemetery beside Uncle Ralph.
Running across old friends and making new friends are not the only times when it's a small world, of course, and it's not always about dying. If I might pivot a bit while we're on the subject, however, 100 years ago some notable deaths were recorded in George Gordon Ward's book, "The Annals of Upper Georgia Centered in Gilmer County."
To wit: On Feb. 15, 1921, a man named P.H. Milton passed. Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, he was “among those who early moved on westward to Georgia and Gilmer County … (and) reached Gilmer while yet young … At the beginning of the Civil War, he volunteered to serve in the First Georgia Regiment.”
Another war's entries from a century ago are recorded on that same page as well. On Aug. 26, 1921, the body of World War I veteran Teasley Davis, killed in action in France, arrived in Ellijay. Three weeks before on Aug. 5, the body of Ira Cochran was finally buried in Gilmer County. He had also been killed in France. The American Legion in Ellijay is known as the Ira Cochran Post.
So we have in the same year in Gilmer County — 1921 — a man die who was an early settler and eventual veteran of the Civil War, and also two men killed “in the war to end all wars” almost three years after it officially ended in 1918. It is not known when P.H. Milton arrived in Gilmer County, at least as of this reading, but in the span of just 60 years — that's just three generations — we see veterans of disparate conflicts fighting in or dying for the causes of their times. Whether they all knew each other, or not, is perhaps lost in the mists of time. We know this much: With a lower population density, more people knew each other 100 years ago in small towns and rural counties.
And no mention yet as to why it took that long to bury two local World War I casualties.
I promised bluegrass musicians Jerry and Kenny I'd send them a copy of the newspaper if their photo made it into print. So by taking the time to stop and get to know a couple of senior gentlemen, we discovered a link to my past — and perhaps a friend of an older generation who can tell me more about my people in the valley.
But surprises can wait around every corner. And it seems to me that even with our expansive growth in many quarters, it's still a small world.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
