Mark Millican: Just a dream?

After a battle with cancer in his teenage years, Brett Hagler entered his 20s dreaming of “gold, girls and glory.” However, the young man visited Haiti following the 2010 earthquake and envisioned himself making a difference in the lives of others. He established New Story, a housing startup that uses 3D printing machines to construct a new home in 24 hours, initially in the disaster-ravaged island nation.
David Jeremiah tells Brett's story in his new book "Forward." It's in my genre of devotional reading that currently includes "Acres of Diamonds" by Jentezen Franklin, "Crushing" by T.D. Jakes, "Seeing Jesus from the East" by Ravi Zacharia and Abdu Murray, "Good vs. God" by John Bevere and "Ordering Your Private World" by Gordon MacDonald.
Dreams have a dual meaning, of course. One refers to the story above, where a real-life experience or simply reading about something may trigger a plan to achieve a goal or provide for a need — your own or others. There are also the mysterious, surreal and sometimes disturbing visions we download during our sleep hours. Yeah, those dreams.
Those who study the latter have told us for decades that up to 80-90% of our sleeping dreams are based on what we thought or did earlier that same day. However, Mark Werner, not a scientist but an avid dream researcher, writes thusly at Quora.com:
“Experiments show that if test subjects are wakened during the first of the night’s dream cycles, they report dreaming about the events of the day. As the night goes on, and they are wakened during successive dream cycles, the dreams become more and more distorted and bizarre as the brain 'deletes' information it considers unimportant. The brain 'fills in the blanks' with old memories or archetypal images to maintain some sort of narrative. We normally only remember dreams from the last cycle, just before waking. This is when they are at their most distorted and surreal.”
As for dream interpretation, that's another subject entirely. In an Oct. 5 posting on The Elijah List called “People Who Appear in Your Dreams,” James Goll offers a list of eight types of people in dreams and what they may signify or symbolize. Dr. Sandie Freed has several online postings about “dream symbology,” as well as books, and like other researchers suggests writing down what you remember about your dreams. I've thought of simply using my hand-held reporter's recorder to speak fragments of the dream into it — and hopefully remember more upon waking — but thus far have been too sleepily lazy.
While many dreams are instantly forgotten upon awaking, I've found, there have been some in the last couple of years — even months — that I have remembered vividly.
A scant few years ago, I dreamt of a woman I've known for decades in three separate dreams in one night. They were benign, but it was profoundly unusual. She had lost her husband unexpectedly a short time before.
In another dream, I was part of a crowd waiting for a public official I've known for more than 40 years prepare to speak. He stepped to the dais, but before he could begin, a reporter (not me) asked him a question about his father. He hit the floor, curled into a fetal position and began sobbing.
Earlier this year, I dreamt of a woman who was a classmate in high school. In fact, the last time I'd seen her was at a high school reunion around 10 years ago. We spoke briefly at the reunion while she was frantically looking for someone, and had the appearance of being lost if she didn't find them. In the dream, the motif reappeared — she was still searching and again seemed adrift.
Just a few weeks ago, I dreamed of swimming in a river with one of our grandsons. My father stood on the bank waving his arms wildly, trying to warn me of a whirlpool under a big rock. (When I dream of my father or mother, they never speak. I assume my subconscious considers them no longer alive, and therefore not having a voice.) Suddenly, my grandson was swept into the whirlpool. However, he was not rotating in the vortex, but fixed on the side opposite me while pleading with his eyes for help. I knew I had to swim into the eddy to get to him, also realizing we both might lose our lives. And then I awakened.
Interestingly, this is the same grandson on whom I've seen the strongest calling of God among any of our grandchildren, the same one who a couple of years ago asked his teacher if he could pray for his classmates — and was given permission to do so, in a public school.
I've made a decision not to contact anyone after dreaming something distinct about them; I simply haven't felt led to do so, and certainly don't want to appear to have a “prophetic utterance” for someone from something so ephemeral. The way I see it, the Holy Spirit is showing me who needs prayer, and I respond in that way only. In the case of my grandson — whose destiny will be challenged by the enemy of all our souls — make that a lot.
Through the decades, I've noticed the most enjoyable sleep-time adventures are flying dreams. I've read those symbolize freedom, and they were not unusual in my youth. However, as an adult who has taken on the moniker of patriarch in my family — and with it, the weighty responsibilities, duties and “dreams” I may help shepherd in them — there have not been as many of those.
Still, just the other night, I stood upon the prow of a green hill, with undulating promontories stretching into the distance, poised to take off and defy gravity. No, “I'll Fly Away” wasn't playing in the background, which for some has become the song of passing from this life into eternity. (As they say, I'm ready to go, but not looking to board the next bus!)
This column was written several weeks ago, and now there is a post-script. A few days after the recent election, I dreamt I was riding on a bus that was speeding from destination to destination. In fact, I was concerned we would be pulled over by the state patrol. We only stayed briefly at each stop, not even debarking, and then I had a strong desire to be home.
As we pulled into the last bus stop, from where I could finally travel home, there was a sign over the depot like you might see at a train station naming the town where you had arrived. Since I was sitting up front it was easy to read — the large letters spelled out “HOPE.”
Maybe it wasn't just a dream.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
