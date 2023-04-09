Many are the songs we associate with the Easter season — “He’s Alive,” “He Lives,” “He Arose,” “In the Garden” and even “How Great Thou Art.” All are standards we sing even when Resurrection Sunday is not on the horizon, most churchgoers might attest. However, there’s a song almost never sung within the walls of a house of worship, even though its words allude directly to the afterlife we attribute directly to what happened two millennia ago on a hill called Calvary.
“Wayfaring Stranger” is not your typical upbeat melody sung in praise of our risen Savior; in fact, it’s about “a plaintive soul on the journey through life … often being linked to times of hardship,” according to an entry on Wikipedia. The late Burl Ives, a singer perhaps best known for his contributions to Christmastime in America, gave the lament a resurgence in the 1940s. In fact, he named his radio show “The Wayfaring Stranger.”
Although Wiki contributors extol the almost dirge-like song as American folk music, its historical roots may actually go back to Germany in the early 1800s. Different sets of lyrics have been written, but the ones sung by modern-day balladeers like Emmylou Harris, Trace Adkins and Johnny Cash are essentially the same — they’re highly spiritual, even though the website plays down this theme.
“I’m just a poor wayfaring stranger
“Traveling through this world below
“There’s no sickness, no toil or danger
“In that bright land to which I go.”
The haunting yet alluring melody of the song contrasts with the ultimate hopefulness to which its respective singers aspire. Embedded in the words is the acknowledgment that to reach that fair land, though, will not be an easy journey.
“I know dark clouds will gather round me
“I know my way is hard and steep
“Yet beauteous fields arise before me
“Where God’s redeemed their vigils keep.”
For some reason, “Wayfaring Stranger” reminds me of the professing thief on the cross. While Jesus bore the punishment of our sins — for which many are eternally thankful — his brief life was necessarily destined for a temporary ending at Calvary. The rest of us? Life can be a long, tough slog through broken relationships, addictions, incomprehensible loss of loved ones through disease or accident, and other heartaches. Then there’s unforgiveness that can turn into roots of bitterness, as well as other emotional wounds. Not to mention long nights of the soul that may include the 3-D threat of discouragement, disillusionment and despair.
It might be said we’re all wayfaring strangers.
However, at the absolute worst point in his life, one of the thieves saw a way through — the other did not. Recently, a friend sent me a video of a monologue about the thief on the cross. The attribution is to Robert Botello, who asked:
“How does the thief on the cross fit your theology? No baptism, no confirmation, no communion, never gave a dime, never spoke in tongues, never wore church clothes.
“In fact, he never even said the sinner’s prayer — and he was a thief! Jesus didn’t take away his pain, didn’t heal his body, yet it was that very thief who walked into Paradise with Jesus that day simply by believing.
“He had nothing he could offer Jesus except that belief. He wasn’t some brilliant theologian you follow on Instagram. No ego, no radio platform, no doughnuts or coffee in the lobby of a church. He was just a naked man dying on a cross who recognized the Son of God.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
“That’s the gospel. Complex, yes, but so simple. Whoever you are, just believe.”
Indeed. Even wayfaring strangers can find their way home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.