Mark Millican: Mission accomplished?

Sitting on the hearth slowly feeding small sticks into the growing flame, my mind went back to another time sitting by the fire pit. Grandsons Elijah and Samuel were staying overnight, and as the sun began to set Sam kept playing as long as he could. However, the lid on the sandbox flipped up and hit him in the lip. He came running and sat on my knee to get a “sit-rep” (situation report) on the damage.
Every little pain hurts like crazy when you're a kid. But what about when we're adults? Less than two hours earlier last Sunday afternoon, we were in a church with dozens of adults who have been struggling with hurt and loss for decades. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society hosted a meeting at Chatsworth First Baptist and invited kinfolk and friends of all 18 men written about this year by me who died in the Vietnam War. They asked yours truly to be the speaker.
The day before, I'd scanned back over the articles in the Daily Citizen-News and the Chatsworth Times and briefly summarized each profile. There were other observations and facts gleaned along the way as well.
Among their ranks were four privates first class, three lance corporals (Marines), five Army specialist 4s or Marine corporals (same pay grade), four sergeants and two officers (one an aviator). There were no privates among them, nor senior non-commissioned officers (NCOs) such as staff sergeant, gunnery sergeant, first sergeant or sergeant major.
Twelve were from Whitfield County, four were from Murray and two were born in Gilmer but came to Whitfield.
They came from almost every high school at the time, with Dalton High having the most. Also, Valley Point, Eastbrook and North Whitfield, with one dropping out of West Side High to join the Army.
Even though most of those who were killed in action or died accidentally (three of the latter) were in their 20s — three were teenagers — in their photos many look only 14 or 15 years old.
Oftentimes a mother, wife or fiancée intuitively knew something had happened to their young man — and some of the soldiers and Marines themselves felt they wouldn't return from Vietnam if deployed there.
Many of those who came to Sunday's remembrance service I'd only spoken to on the phone, or perhaps communicated with through social media (a phone interview was always preferred). Others I had met with personally. Families and friends have been appreciative of having their long-departed loved ones remembered and written about.
They are to be thanked for opening up their lives and past relationships for public perusal. And I would be remiss without mentioning my wife, Teresa, who not only stayed home while I was working on my laptop all day on many Saturdays, but was the first person to read the profiles. She not only caught typos and recommended more clarity at points, but also many times left my desk with tears in her eyes, saying, “That's heartbreaking.” I concurred, and said it needed to be written. Of course, she understood and agreed.
Too, there are the newspapers and their staffs. I personally thank my old friends and editors Jamie Jones and Victor Miller at the Citizen and Jimmy Espy at the Times. They bent over backward to provide the space it took to tell lengthy stories.
And I thank God. Without getting into any theological deep weeds, let me just say a very famous king named David postulated in Psalm 139 of the Lord, “Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me when as yet there were none of them.” In other words, he knew these young men would not live long lives, and yet it's always those left behind who are devastated that we had our loved ones so briefly. After being a part of many funerals and expressing sympathy, it's when it happens to you that it truly becomes real. I've noted through personal experience the hardest part of life is losing those we love the most.
It's been duly noted some are asking the profiles be compiled in book form, and I heard it again last Sunday. It's a possibility, and something I'll certainly pray about.
It would be audacious to say “mission completed” on our Vietnam vet profiles, when many of their missions resulted in their demise. Let's just say I wish the mission of honoring these guys — and gals, where applicable — would continue in other counties around Georgia and elsewhere. They are certainly stories worth telling, and keeping for future generations.
One last personal observation. Although some of the young men received more medals and commendations than others, we should consider all of them heroes for serving in Vietnam. After all, thousands of those who were called chose to avoid the draft, and the ones who enlisted or were drafted to go and fight anyway in an unpopular war returned to widespread verbal abuse and disdain.
Losing over 58,000 young men, and some young women mostly serving as nurses, in a war devastatingly run by politicians back home was bad enough, but disrespecting our warriors upon their return was a truly sad chapter in our nation's history.
Let's pray it never happens again.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
