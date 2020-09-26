Mark Millican: Mysterious ways

At mid-morning, it was hot upstairs in the open-attic storage space where we were working in northeast Chattanooga. Downstairs, six or seven men and women were using imaging computers, screenprinting equipment and hot ovens to manufacture T-shirts, sweatshirts and ball uniforms for youth teams and high schools. My boss, Rick, and I were engaged in trying to get a mini-radiator back onto the rear of an air compressor in a tight space.
My cellphone rang. "Teresa" was emblazoned on the small screen. I knew something was up since my wife rarely calls during the work day. She was almost frantic; her car's radiator was boiling over in the busiest intersection in Jasper. Teresa had been on her way to Roswell, and turned around to try and make it back to the Walmart parking lot. She decided on Kroger instead since it was closer, but the traffic light changed too soon and her car shut down.
As we spoke, a woman pulled over and stopped in front of her in an attempt to assist amid the other drivers honking their horns. Then a young man and his girlfriend pulled behind her and also turned on their emergency flashers before offering help.
Knowing a tow of her car would be needed, I got off the phone and called a garage in Ellijay.
"Who does Max Frady work for?" I asked the mechanic.
"Clark's Towing."
I got on the horn with them, and soon a wrecker was on the way to Pickens County. I'd get her a ride with Uber from the garage after they arrived.
We were just getting started on the air compressor, trying to get the radiator reinstalled that we'd taken to a shop to get welded. The original installers failed to adequately anchor the compressor onto the floor, and it had shaken the radiator's copper tubing apart in one link and caused a fissure in the other link. After cutting some 4x4-inch rubber squares to go under the legs to handle vibration, we used a 2x4 and car jack to lift up each end of the heavy compressor to emplace them. We used longer lag bolts to anchor it down firmly.
Little did we know what was before us, that it would take us almost 90 minutes of frustration to get the finely-threaded copper tubing link to rethread and complete the connection of radiator to compressor.
Teresa called back. Max had the car in tow, and was gracious enough to drop her by the house before tackling his other duties that morning. Thank you, sir!
Back home later that day, I didn't ask my wife why she was in Jasper until right before our nightly prayer time. Her answer was a surprise. As I sat down to write this column Monday at Isle of Palms, South Carolina, she related the story again.
"I hadn't been out and about much because of COVID, and was working around the house that morning," Teresa told me. "But I felt compelled to go to Goodwill that day; in fact, I felt like the Lord was urging me to go. I haven't been going hardly at all in the last few months, and especially not by myself."
My wife loves Goodwill, and reasoned that without me tagging along she could tackle some early Christmas shopping before our vacation this week. Unsurprisingly, when her car broke down, Teresa began to pray. And that's when people began to show up. The young man in his 20s who'd pulled over was able to get the car cranked and out of the intersection into a BP parking lot.
Teresa again: "I was praying out loud we would get through the intersection to the BP. He said to his girlfriend, 'She was praying the whole time!' It was obvious he didn't know what he was doing under the hood, but he was trying. His girlfriend's sister knew about cars, so she knew a little, and said it looked as if there was no fluid after he took the radiator cap off."
Then the young man, Chris, startled my wife when he told her he'd tried to kill himself two weeks before.
"'I'm so glad I can help somebody,'" Teresa relayed him saying. "He said he felt like he had no purpose in life, and that the Lord was showing him he was still needed. It had been springing out of me in the car in the intersection, saying 'Help us, Lord! Help us, Lord!' That's just how I am. I tried to witness to him.
"I saw his demeanor change. It was like something came over him, that he had gotten a message from God that he was needed."
Teresa had put Chris on the phone and I thanked him profusely and told him "God bless you." He related he'd been on his way to see his grandmother with dementia who was fading rapidly, and when he saw a grandmotherly figure in trouble he couldn't help but stop and offer assistance.
Meanwhile, up in the Scenic City, Rick and I decided to pray and ask the Lord to give us wisdom about our impasse between the radiator and compressor. Less than five minutes later, the threads aligned and we had it tightened down. Now why had we waited so long to do that? Looking back, it was about the same time my wife was being taken care of when I was two hours away.
He moves in mysterious ways.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
