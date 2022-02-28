As we sang the classic hymn "Rock of Ages" in church recently, a line jumped out at me — “Could my zeal no languor know.” Languor. Now there's a word, and phrasing, we don't hear much anymore. Yet that could be said of many of the melodies in the songbook "Heavenly Highway Hymns."
Some research reveals "Rock of Ages" was written by Augustus Montague Toplady, an Englishman, in 1776. According to his depiction on the website hymnary.org, he's one of those guys who had the powdered wig thing going — just like our signers of the Declaration of Independence in that same year. Further digging shows a claim on the song's origination is made in the June 3, 1898, edition of the Times (assuming the London Times) by a man named Sir W.H. Willis, who notes Toplady served as the curate (senior pastor, in this case) over the Blagdon Parish.
“Toplady was one day overtaken by a heavy thunderstorm in Harrington Coombe, on the edge of my property, a rocky glen running up into the heart of the Mendips range, and there, taking shelter between two massive piers of our native limestone rock, he penned this hymn, 'Rock of Ages,'” Willis wrote 124 years ago of the 246-year-old hymn. (I did the math too, and can only figure the Times published an old letter, or Willis inherited the land along with the story.)
A “coombe,” by the way, is a short valley or hollow on a hillside or coastline, or in geology, “a dry valley in a limestone or chalk escarpment,” which would line up with Willis' description. Toplady undoubtedly knew his Scripture, with the most notable Old Testament reference being when God told Moses he would hide him in the “cleft” of the rock as his glory passed by.
Buoyed by this information, I decided to delve further into "Heavenly Highway Hymns," a little red paperback published in 1956 by Stamps-Baxter Music. Here's a sampling:“My heart has no desire to stay where doubts arise and fears dismay.” Many will recognize the verse and get the title from “Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.”
To continue in the theme, “Now I am climbing higher each day, darkness of night has drifted away, my feet are planted on higher ground” (from "He Set Me Free").
Moving along, the next verse will be even easier to place: “He speaks, and the sound of his voice is so sweet the birds hush their singing.” The image portrayed of being “In the Garden” with Jesus on the night of his greatest trial is unmistakable. And although it can't be found in the Bible, the cacophony of birds trilling their voices but then stopping to listen to his can't be beat for use of imagery. The daughter of author C. Austin Miles revealed her father did not write the hymn while relaxing in a lush, fragrant arbor but was instead cooped up in a dark, dank cellar. It makes the writing from 1913 even more amazing.
Also recognizable to hymnophiles (that's a word I may have just made up — “lovers of hymns”) is this phrase from “Bringing in the Sheaves”: “Sowing in the morning, sowing seeds of kindness, sowing in the noontide and the dewey eve.” The song is one of my all-time favorites because it was often sung by our sixth-grade teacher, Mr. McNabb, before the start of class — along with “Throw Out the Lifeline.” (And you get a gold star if you just completed that last verse.)
Lyrics to “Sheaves” were written by Knowles Shaw in 1874, and judging by his photo on the academically-suspect website Wikipedia, he would have won every beard contest he entered back in the day. Shaw was undoubtedly inspired by Psalm 126:6, and the song became immortalized after George Minor set it to music in 1880.
Although many churches may not sing the dated tune anymore, “Bringing in the Sheaves” has proven enduring. Consider, according to Wiki, that it has been sung on TV episodes of "Little House on the Prairie," "The Simpsons" (believe it or not), "The Flying Nun," "Two and a Half Men" and "Supernatural," and in several movies.
The great thing about these lyrics from another time is what I call the “encouragement factor.” Here's the first line of each of the four stanzas of "Help Somebody Today":
“Look all around you, find someone in need.”
“Many are waiting a kind, loving word.”
“Many have burdens too heavy to bear.”
“Some are discouraged and weary in heart.”
Each line is followed by “Help somebody today.” Those phrases written 118 years ago in 1904 by Carrie Ellis Breck couldn't be more applicable for our present day.
Those who have sung hymns through the years find the words becoming embedded in their hearts, and much like Scripture, they often come to the fore in times of need. Although “Rock of Ages” is on page 225 of "Heavenly Highway Hymns," I only made it to page 28 finding verses that stood out by exhibiting a more embellished use of language.
As for the “Rock,” we may sometimes be guilty of singing it rather sonorously in a church setting. There are several interesting versions online, including using the classic tune in a medley with other numbers, and a rendition with different music composed by Ruth Buchanan. By the way, copies of the "Heavenly Highway Hymns" songbook — even shaped-note versions — can be found for sale online.
As for these classic hymns with their lyricism from a bygone era, they just don't write 'em like that anymore. May our zeal no languor know, or forget, that they are forever a part of our language and can also be part of our lives.
