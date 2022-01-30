Mark Millican: 'Not the final verdict'

In the 1920s, Harvey Penick bought a red spiral notebook and began jotting down his observations about golf. He never showed the book to anyone except his son, until decades later when he shared it with a local writer and asked if he thought it was worth publishing. The man read it and told him yes.
The writer left word with Penick's wife the very next evening that Simon & Schuster had agreed to an advance of $90,000 — a fortune in that day. When the writer saw Penick later, the old man seemed troubled. Finally, Penick came clean — with all his medical bills, he said there was no way he could advance Simon & Schuster that much money. The writer had to explain that Penick would be the recipient of the $90,000.
His first golf publication in 1992, “Harvey Penick's Little Red Book,” sold more than a million copies — one of the biggest sellers in the history of sports books. His second book, “If You Play Golf, You're My Friend,” sold nearly three-quarters of a million copies.
Dutch Sheets shared Penick's story — which he pulled from Reader's Digest — last October on one of his brief but insightful "Give Him 15" YouTube broadcasts that have swept America and the world. For some reason, I went back and transcribed part of the broadcast, meaning to use it for a New Year's message. Why? I'm not totally sure.
However, it seems that in an alternately busy and COVID-19-affected January there hasn't been much time to think in a logical sequence and write about New Year's goals, aspirations and hoping for the future. There have been post-Christmas inspirational giving columns essentially written by friends, a travelogue to the Carolina coast and dealing with a virus.
While we're on the subject of making changes in our lives with a year still ahead of us, consider this snippet of wisdom from James Clear in his book "Atomic Habits": “Habits are the compound interest of self-improvement. The same way that money multiplies through compound interest, the effects of your habits multiply as you repeat them. They seem to make little difference on any given day, and yet the impact they deliver over the months and years can be enormous.”
Back on the first Sunday of the year, Teresa and I attended a worship service at Edisto Beach Baptist Church. It was refreshing to experience some praise and worship music in a denominational fellowship where there was a healthy mix of seniors, parents and youth. The pastor, Thad Smith, gave a message on new starts, and used a video screen to show a short clip from the movie "Forrest Gump." In the scene, Forrest and wheelchair-bound “Lieutenant Dan” are shown in a bar on New Year's Eve with two lady friends.
Carla to Forrest: “Don't you just love New Year's? You can start all over. Everybody gets a second chance.” It reminded me of the 1969 hit by the rock group Steppenwolf, “It's Never Too Late” (to start all over again).
Pastor Thad noted the adversary of humankind is always telling us “You're too bad, too sad (and) you've been had”; however, the Creator says “We all get a fresh start — everyone can start their life over again.” He asked Teresa and me where we were from after the service, and when we said Ellijay he told us he was from nearby Gainesville. Small world — you drive almost seven hours to get to the beach and meet an inspirational person who grew up just over an hour away.
So maybe the Penick story, and this shorter column, are just for one or a few people. By the time in his life he had his first golf book published, Penick was dealing with age and infirmities, as stated. Obviously, he knew little about book publishing and was unaware of how advances worked. What a shock and pleasant surprise to realize his work was worth $90,000 before ever getting into print! Is there a moral here for any of us about hoping and waiting for something for a long time that seems will never come to pass?
By the way, the first chapter of “My Little Red Book” is reprinted on the Amazon page dedicated to selling Penick's classic and it is a fascinating read even for the non-golfer.
Sheets, who has become recognized as a spiritual father the last two years and has his pulse attuned with these troubling times in our country, goes on in the broadcast about Penick to address discouragement, apathy and complacency. Maybe that's why it seemed appropriate to this year, when we are continually scared by a mutating virus, concerned about political corruption on all sides and wondering what an uncertain future holds for our children and grandchildren after we're gone. Still, many of us have hope and optimism as we await better times.
“We sometimes live in the waiting stage for so long that, like Mr. Penick, we find it difficult to receive God's mercy when it is offered,” Sheets states, then concludes, “The times of difficulty we walk through are not the final verdict.”
Our past does not have to define our future, in other words, and we can be thankful in the new year for that.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
