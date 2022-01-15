Mark Millican: On the go in Edisto

The pulse quickens.
Breathing becomes shallower.
Cottonmouth.
The physical sensations occurred once again in the first week of the new year, almost 44 years to the day the causeway to reach the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) was crossed the first time. How can that anxiety reappear anew, especially since that initial venture into martial manhood aboard a bus was in the dead of night? And here it is daytime ...
It's hard to explain. However, post on social media that you were back on Parris Island along with a couple of photos and the Marine buddies you've made through the years weigh in on that arduous port of call:
“Memories and changed lives.”
“I'll never forget, although I was a Hollywood Marine (basic training at Camp Pendleton, California).”
“How can I forget that? Hottest place on Earth at the time — Parris Island!”
“Home sweet home, where I was reborn. Semper Fi!”
“Just went down there a couple of weeks ago. It sure has changed since I went through boot camp in 1966.”
“A time in my life I will never forget. I would do it again. Life-changing.”
My primary observation from the first third of 1978 in that crucible? After learning in USMC history class of the 13 posthumous Medals of Honor awarded on Iwo Jima — the majority of them for diving on grenades to save fellow Marines — something changed inside this self-absorbed young man.
Interestingly, we almost didn't make it back onto PI the other week. When questioned at the gate whether I had a weapon or drugs in our vehicle, I declared a Ruger pistol — but didn't jokingly refer to it as “Little Sadie the .380” to a Military Police corporal. I'd have to turn around, he said, and take the gun out of the car because he couldn't keep it during our visit. When I told him how far away we were staying at Edisto Island, he suggested the nearby Port Royal police station.
We crossed the bridge and found it, and before I even finished my sentence the lady said, “Bring in your weapon unloaded and with the clip out, and I'll meet you at the door over there.” Dutifully, I did so. She directed me to a set of upright lockers and said, “Put your weapon in there, lock it up, and take the key. If you lose the key, I'll cut the lock off and you'll pay me for it. We close at five.” No checking my carry permit, no forms in triplicate. Yes, ma'am.
On the island, we stopped by the popular Iwo Jima Memorial replica near the viewing stands overlooking the “grinder,” or expansive drill deck consisting of sand-and-crushed-seashells pavement. After photos, we watched a couple of platoons as they appeared to be practicing for graduation. How did I know? The drill instructors weren't crawling down any recruit's throat and making everyone do push-ups for his mistake.
The museum is a must-see, showcasing not only the Marine presence there but also the history of American Indians and then French settlers. It can be a moving experience for an MCRD graduate as one relives those formative months as a recruit — not yet a Marine until graduation day. I'm a lifetime member of the Parris Island Museum and Historical Society; that should tell you of this isle's impact and importance to this grad of that academy of adversity.
It was a good week to be on the Palmetto State coast, with temps in the 70s the majority of our week there. Edisto (pronounced ED-dis-toe by most) is one of those jewels of South Carolina just waiting to be discovered with no fast-food joints, and big-box chain department stores and pharmacies dozens of miles away. However, if you like to discover new ground, it's a good choice.
We hiked through a maritime forest at Edisto Beach State Park, and another day visited Driftwood Beach — aka as “The Boneyard” — where fallen trees whose foundations have been eroded by waves lay fallen on the shore. Because of the balmy temperature, there was “advection fog” produced by warm air over cold water. It was quite eerie, yet didn't slow down a jubilant beach wedding one bit.
There was also walking on the shoreline as Teresa scanned for shells, and some historical points of interest taken in as we trekked. One regret was not having enough time to visit the island's museum and learn of the Edisto Indian presence there, but we will return.
An advantage of a late year-early New Year's trip to the ocean is time for reflection. And making plans. Those include writing more varied newspaper stories as they appear on the horizon, increasingly trusting the Lord in more areas and working on a book profiling the area veterans killed in Vietnam that will also include some related material. Hopefully, these goals can be accomplished with a steady pulse rate, normal breathing and a handy bottle of spring water.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
