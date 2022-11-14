Jon Harrington's mother woke him and told him to get his fife, or flute, so the 16-year-old could witness the first shots of the War of Independence fired at Lexington and Concord. His story is told at the Revolutionary War Museum in Yorktown, Virginia. Also related there is the legend of Sarah Osborn Benjamin, who traveled with Gen. Washington's Continental Army and delivered life-saving food to the troops during the siege at Yorktown.
Then there's James LaFayette, a slave who was freed to fight with the colonists, yet became a spy and delivered critical information that proved a key to victory at Yorktown, the last battle of the American Revolution before the British surrendered.
After being asked to make some presentations on Veterans Day, I ran across the museum while searching online, and it's certainly intriguing enough to warrant a visit some day. Other testimonies were found as well.
In World War I, Minnie Strobel served in the Army Nurse Corps. Her great-niece, Holly Buchanan of Snohomish, Washington, shared her story in a 2018 New York Times feature piece.
“A farm girl from Mound City, Missouri, (Aunt Minnie) left home at 34 to become a nurse. Her station in Orleans, France, received soldiers directly from the front lines. Imagine the joy and gratitude of the soldiers and nurses when the armistice was signed on Nov. 11!” Buchanan exclaimed. “This is her scrapbook account of Thanksgiving, three weeks later:
"'All was in readiness on time for the turkey and dressing. All ambulatory patients were seated at the table after the bed patients had their trays. Table after table was served. It was late afternoon before the last were served. Remarks such as this came from the boys: ‘Gee, isn't this great!’ or ‘When was the last time I had my feet under a table?’ or ‘This is next to being at home.’ It was a great day. No one thought of being weary. One of the nurses' happiest days ever.’”
Then there's a testimony from near the front lines in World War II, shared from the diary of Bruce Blivens and published in The New Republic:
“After four months of combat I had my first tub bath and I shall never forget it. We entered a little Dutch town and saw a sign over the entrance to a large factory: 'American Army men who desire showers are welcome.' Our first recon party for the shower detail approached cautiously, fearful that the whole thing might be a big booby trap. But their investigation proved that the facts were even better than the sign promised.
“There were showers, but also jumbo-sized bathtubs with steaming hot water, each tub in a semi-private compartment with a locker, a radiator, white-tiled walls and a heated cork floor in approximately the style of any downtown athletic club. All this was ours, it turned out, because the foreman of the plant was the local leader of the resistance movement. He thought it was something he could do for the Americans; I’m sure he will never realize how much it was.
“We turned on the faucets to full heat. We soaked, splashed and sang, shouting to each other over the partitions, thoroughly confusing the Dutch attendant who must have thought the Americans, although possibly effective fighters, were slightly nuts.”
From the Korean War, told on the Library of Congress website:
“In high school in Aspen, Colorado, James Markalunas worked in a power plant and later studied engineering. After he enlisted in late 1950, the Marines assigned him to a transport squadron to maintain radios, based on his background. In Korea, he was based in Pusan. The planes he worked on provided air cover for the 1st Marine Division and ground support, as well as making interdiction runs and dropping night-time flares. (The latter missions were the only time he got into the air.) Markalunas found the weather in Korea to be another kind of enemy, as the extreme conditions played havoc with his equipment.”
And a Vietnam testimony, told by Yolanda Acevedo in the Military Times:
“It was a beautiful spring day in paradise. After lunch, Dad and I played golf. I had never played golf before that day. I think that, like many things in life, golf is something that you either like or you don't. I do not like golf. I never have.
“That day, however, it was different. That day, I loved golf. It was our special day, and for a little girl who adored her father, it was heaven. We talked, walked and laughed all through the golf course while trying unsuccessfully to play. We shared stories and dreams all day long. It was the perfect day, just my best friend and me. I have many memories of Dad, but the images and feelings of that day will stay with me forever.
“Years later, I learned that Dad had received deployment orders just a week before our little outing. He was going to Vietnam. He was going to leave me behind. Soon after, he was gone! I was alone and, for the first time, I experienced loneliness. There would be no more breakfasts together, no more playing golf or singing, and no more walks for Dad and me. He left, never to come back.
“Among the personal items returned to us by the Army were pieces of Dad's rosary. He always wore it around his neck. Years later, I decided to put together the remaining pieces. On my wedding day, I hid it in my bouquet. No one knew. We were deprived of so many days, but not that day. In a very simple and quiet way, he walked down the aisle with me. (So) we had one more walk together, Dad and me.”
Footnote: Jose L. Montes is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall). Yolanda Acevedo's husband and the father of their two children, Navy Commander Joseph Acevedo, was killed in Bahrain in 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
I tried to find War on Terror testimonies for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, but when I searched on the internet all the links were too politicized. I’ve had opportunities in the past to write about the veterans of these conflicts, including the late 1st Lt. Noah Harris who was killed in Iraq — and whose parents Rick and Lucy are good friends — and Jim Wilson, also of Ellijay.
It was a long but rewarding three days of attending Veterans Day observances for Teresa and me, including a trip to Blairsville on Saturday to speak to assembled veterans there. While addressing an audience including fifth-graders on Friday, I shared a surprising statistic — only 11% of the American people have served in the military. I thought it would have been higher. Serving in the military is noble, I told them, but also a sacrifice. So ponder deeply before you take the oath to defend your country unto death.
I don't know how other areas in the United States do it, but from this corner it appears they would be hard-pressed to top the mountain-and-valley counties in North Georgia when it comes to honoring veterans. As one of their number and speaking for my fellow brothers and sisters, we deeply thank you for recognizing us; most of us consider it an honor to have served our country.
