Mark Millican: Peepers ready for spring

We were rolling down a semi-backroad that had straightened out, yet was still undulating along some little hills. The trees in the woods along the way were still shorn of their once-seasonal greenery and stood bare naked, save for the pines. Tawny stands of tall grass had claimed ground where the sun had been let in under the power lines.
Then we heard it, a Lilliputian chorus not sung in months and months that could only mean one thing — spring is on the way. In fact it was just that: the "spring peeper" frogs that herald the arrival of the vernal season. But wait a minute. This was in late January, and as I glanced up at the temperature reading inside the car, the number stood at 41 degrees. What?
It happened again at church Sunday morning. There's a shallow pond on one side and a low area on the other, and the peepers were at it again — at 38 degrees! What's gotten into these guys? Intrigued, I did some research on these amphibian harbingers. But be advised, if you have toadaphobia it may be more than you want to know.
Having shed my World Book Encyclopedias decades ago, I of course turned to my phone. First up was Wikipedia, which college professors will fail their students for using as a source because they didn't write the material (or their graduate assistants). However, people who are actually interested in the topic do. To be fair, I also used National Geographic and the National Wildlife Federation, just to keep professors from pulling out their tufts of hair and ripping off their wire rims.
So here we go.
• The spring peeper is “a small chorus frog (told ya) ... so called because of their chirping call that marks the beginning of spring” (ditto). Its Latin name is Pseudacris crucifer, but the southern subspecies is P.c. Bartramiana. (This is too much information, I know, but is added just to keep college and high school biology professors off my back.)
• The reason peepers have the crucifer in their name is not because their legs taste like a cruciferous vegetable — broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, etc. Not only are they too small to gig, but it's actually because their markings include a cross on their back and crucifer means “cross bearer.”
• Only males have the ability to make the “high-pitched noise,” which for some reason Wiki likens to a “young chicken” (huh?). It's used to attract females for mating.
• In a teaser to click on their link, Nat Geo invites us to “have a peak (sic) at the spring peeper ... and learn how this seldom-seen frog's familiar song celebrates the arrival of spring each year.” So they like to sing, but don't want to be seen. They'll never make it on "American Icon," or whatever that “I love myself” celebrity show is called.
• Spring peepers generally eat beetles, ants, flies and spiders, according to the National Wildlife Federation, which makes them OK in most of our books since these intruders sometimes brazenly invade our homes.
Spring peepers are in no danger of becoming extinct, by the way. That's because they're everywhere, they're everywhere!
• One next-to-last fact: “The species can tolerate the freezing of some of its body fluids ... (and) is capable of surviving the freezing of its internal body fluids to temperatures as low as -8 degrees Celsius” (that's 17.6 degrees Fahrenheit, for you biology teachers). Which goes to show that when I explained to my wife, Teresa, how the peepers can avoid freezing to death when a cold snap is on the way because they have antifreeze in their blood, it wasn't far off the mark.
• And if by this point of wading through the column you have no idea what I'm talking about, just go to a search engine (I choose duckduckgo.com because they don't “data mine” your searches to hit you with pop-up ads later) and type in "Sound of the Peeper Frog." I know, it sounds like a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem, but it may instantly cause you to say “Oh, I've heard that before.” See, you can learn something every day.
Well, I've about exhausted the subject of frogdom for this week. All I can say is keep chirping and bring on spring, little friends! Can I hear a “Rib-it!” for that?
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.