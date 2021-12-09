Mark Millican: Rattlesnake blood and cougar heads

Unlike some husbands, I don't object to shopping with my wife — especially if the secondhand stores in which she sometimes browses carry an ample supply of used books.
And when it comes to reviewing some of my finds off the bookshelf, I'd much rather point you to an older title rather than recommend you shell out $14.95 to $24.95 (or even more) for a new book penned by an agenda-driven author obsessed with political correctness, climate change, wokeness or New Age thinking.
Several years ago I picked up a like-new copy of “Blue Like Jazz,” a 2003 book written by Donald Miller, and gave it as a gift without reading it. Awhile later I asked if the recipient had read it and he replied he hadn't. This puzzled me since he was a voracious reader, and only recently when I found another copy and read it did I realize how much it might have shed some light for him. I've already given the latest copy away, so I researched the 'net for some background and found that a movie based on the book came out in 2012.
An IMDb.com review of the movie fits the book: “Don, a 19-year-old sophomore at a Texas junior college, tries to escape his Bible Belt upbringing for life in the Pacific Northwest at the most godless campus in America.” The movie may prove interesting, but allow me to say about the print edition that this is one of the most transparent, brutally-honest views of spirituality in America I've come across. Recommended.
If memory serves, I've written before on the work of author Hampton Sides, namely “Ghost Soldiers: The Epic Account of World War II's Greatest Rescue Mission” following the Bataan Death March. In a later book, “Blood and Thunder: An Epic of the American West” (2006), Sides again uses his prowess as a historical researcher to produce a tome that is much more fascinating than fiction.
The book primarily focuses on the life of the enigmatic Kit Carson, but also delves extensively into the personalities and exploits of Army Gen. Stephen Kearny, Carson-guided explorer John Fremont and expansionist, goal-driven and expressly promised one-term President James K. Polk. Check out this description of a Navajo Indian attack on the fledgling village of Las Vegas:
“Their steel-tipped arrowheads were daubed with rattlesnake blood and prickly pear pulp mixed with charcoal taken from a tree that had been struck by lightning. Many of them wore strange, tight-fitting helmets made from the skinned heads of mountain lions.”
And that's just from the prologue. Western fans will love it.
After preaching on the topic for years around the country without criticism, Bruce Wilkinson was shocked to receive some bad press following the release of his 2000 book “The Prayer of Jabez,” based on an unusual Bible passage that stands out amid the genealogies of 1 Chronicles. Primarily, the critique was that reciting — and sincerely believing — the two-verse prayer would bring increased blessing into one's life was nothing more than spiritual hocus-pocus and a newer version of the prosperity gospel.
If that were true, Wilkinson could have toured America and the world to tout his international bestseller (nine million copies sold) and earned hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, on speaking tours. Instead, he felt led to move to Africa and organize a ministry that took care of AIDS orphans. Amazingly, perhaps by praying the Prayer of Jabez, he also met with some presidents of African nations.
Perhaps readers remember the plague of HIV/AIDS that destroyed heterosexual marriages in Africa around 20 years ago and left thousands and thousands of children parent-less. Wilkinson was meeting with the president of Kenya and asked if there was anything keeping him up at night, and if he could offer any assistance. The president replied that he wished he had a Hollywood movie that would expose the misconceptions about the disease and change the behavior of many people in his nation.
Wilkinson said when the president said those words and looked at him, he instantly knew why he had been led to Africa. He put together a production company that created a two-hour drama about a Zulu boy who lost his parents to HIV/AIDS and had to go live under a bridge, and it had a powerful effect on the Kenyan populace. The film, “Beat the Drum,” became an international award-winning motion picture.
The story is told in “Beyond Jabez: Expanding Your Borders.” I read “The Prayer of Jabez” two decades ago, and am enjoying working through the 2005 follow-up that is loaded with testimonies. By the way, I haven't finished “Blood and Thunder” either, but sometimes you can't wait to hear the whole story before you have to tell someone else about good reading.
I'm a little aware that Kindle works on a subscription basis, and Teresa tells me you can buy or rent books through that delivery system. I hope these nonfiction titles might be available for your perusal if you read that way. However, yours truly spends enough time in front of a digital screen. Just give me a good ol' hardcover or paperback hold-in-your-hands book — rattlesnake blood, cougar heads and all.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
