Because they’re not associated with the “doughboys” of World War I or its deadly trench warfare, around 200 women known as the “Hello Girls” received little fanfare during the conflict called “The War to End All Wars” more than 100 years ago.
Neither are they remembered today, by and large. But when I received an article recently from fold3.com (a military-oriented ancillary website of ancestry.com) about these women of war, research begged to be undertaken.
There were some requirements for serving: The women had to be fluent in both French and English, and preferably have previous experience operating a telephone switchboard. Their mission was to “connect important calls, translate information and communicate command orders,” according to fold3. They worked in dangerous positions due to the combat surrounding them, and could even be found on the front lines.
Also from fold3:
“As military leaders geared up for war, telephone technology also gained momentum. The telephone played a critical part in military strategy. Wires ran through trenches, allowing military officials to communicate with soldiers on the ground while keeping a bird’s-eye view of the battle. It was women, however, (who) were masters of this technology. When information needed relaying quickly, a ‘Hello Girl’ could connect a call in about 10 seconds, while men from the Signal Corps often took a full minute.
“At the direction of Gen. John J. Pershing, a call went out for the Signal Corps to hire female telephone operators. More than 7,000 women expressed interest in the job. Ultimately, 223 went to Europe. They were issued military uniforms and took the Army oath. They were the first female soldiers deployed to a combat zone. However, some officials still considered them civilian employees.
“The first contingent of ‘Hello Girls’ arrived in France in March 1918. They soon found themselves working on the front lines, where they endured the constant threat of shells, shrapnel, gassing and sicknesses like the Spanish flu (which eventually claimed the lives of two ‘Hello Girls’). The women worked long and exhausting hours. Nevertheless, when their shifts ended, they could often be found visiting the sick and injured in field hospitals.”
Yet after the war — with the respect and admiration earned from the troops and their officers — the Hello Girls were denied important benefits including their veteran status, any bonuses the male troops were getting and hospitalization for disabilities. In 1977, the U.S. Congress finally passed a bill giving the women veteran status, and three survivors were awarded honorable discharges two years later at a special ceremony.
Just last year, the House of Representatives and Senate crafted bipartisan legislation with the intention of awarding the Hello Girls a Congressional Gold Medal (posthumously, of course, since all World War I veterans have passed away) to honor their sacrifice and devotion to the Allied Expeditionary Force that fought against Germany.
“The bill’s sponsors are currently hoping to gain enough support to bring the bill up for a vote,” the fold3.com website reported a few months ago. Nothing could be found online about the bill being passed.
Obviously, Congress has some crucial and vexing problems to address in today’s social, economic and political climate, but passing the Hello Girls Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 would seem to be a no-brainer. Sure it would be difficult, but our leaders should drop their egos and agendas for a brief period and just “get ‘er done.” Let’s remember them also this Memorial Day.
