Mark Millican: Remembering 9/11: 'It scared me'

Keith Kucera was in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, at a meeting of U.S. Coast Guard officers and NCOs (non-commissioned officers) who were discussing different training missions that were underway. Suddenly, the pagers on their belts — before cellphones were prevalent — all went off at the same time. It was the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Everyone in the room gave each other that cockeyed look a little bit,” said Kucera, the director of Gilmer County Public Safety. “Everyone reaches down to grab their pager, then the deputy group commander comes in and says — using a few choice words — 'Everyone go back to your units, we're under attack.'”
A frantic rush to return to their respective duty stations began. Kucera's was Block Island off the coast of Rhode Island, where he was the small station supervisor.
“In 2001, who really thought that was going to be happening?” he asked members of the local Kiwanis Club last week. “None of us did. So we're trying to get our heads around it, then we turn on the TV and we see the towers being attacked. Immediately, we hopped in our vehicles with headlights flashing and sirens going. I've never driven so fast from Massachusetts to Rhode Island. This was through Cape Cod, and we wound up catching three police escorts to get us back as well.”
The last leg was by boat to Block Island, which was being shut down to all vessel traffic.
“We didn't know exactly what was next, and there was also a huge liquid natural gas plant up the Providence River in Rhode Island that was a potential target,” he noted. “It had to be secured.”
A Coast Guard retiree with more than 25 years of active duty, Kucera explained the branch is both a federal law enforcement agency and military force. It was a crucial component in the response to the terrorist attacks of two decades ago and the time afterward.
On 9/11, the Coast Guard coordinated a massive evacuation of more than 500,000 people from Lower Manhattan utilizing an “ad hoc” armada of more than 800 civilian boats, ferries, tugs and their own boats. The clearing of much of the population to either Jersey City, New Jersey, or Staten Island was more than the legendary evacuation of Dunkirk off the coast of France in early World War II. On that day in 1940, more than 338,000 multi-national Allied soldiers were rescued by hundreds of private vessels.
“The largest maritime evacuation ever recorded took just nine hours,” Kucera noted of the urgency after the attacks. “The Coast Guard also coordinated the transportation of first responders from around the city to the scene of the Twin Towers, as well as carrying search-and-rescue supplies and other equipment. They took the wounded and deceased from the scene back to staging areas in New Jersey and Staten Island.”
Block Island was 120 miles away from Ground Zero. Kucera was asked if he had family near the Twin Towers area. Although his wife and children were closer to him, he had family living on Long Island just 15 miles from New York City.
“That's where both my parents are from, so all my aunts, uncles and cousins live there,” he said. “My cousin was actually working in the city and had to evacuate out. It scared me — I don't know any other way to put it. You feel that sense of impending doom in your stomach, not knowing what to expect next (or) where it's going to come from next, where I'm going to be going next, how long I'm going to be there. There's so much unknown coming right around the corner. The fear of not knowing about my family, (all those) I love dearly — you don't know if they're OK. And it was days before you could communicate with them.”
For Coast Guard personnel, the mission shifted from securing possible attack sites to training reservists being called up to active duty.
“After securing New York Harbor — called Operation Guarding Liberty — our crew quickly shifted into deeper training for the Coast Guard Reserve units ... that was the quickest boat operator's training course they ever got!” Kucera said. “It lasted 24 hours straight — we did not break, we did not sleep. We ate MREs (meals ready to eat, the modern C-rations) while we trained, because we didn't have time to stop and go find a bite to eat somewhere.”
Kucera said like many other training officers, he worked 24 hours, got six hours off, then came on to work 24 more hours, for five days. He then went to Ground Zero and began to work there.
“We also had the unfortunate duties of bringing deceased folks and injured folks out,” he added. “I thank the Lord every day I didn't lose any family members in the attack. Some of you here may have lost friends and loved ones, and I'm truly sorry for that and for anyone else who did. Think about it today, there's kids in the military right now — late teens or early 20s — who never got to meet their parents, their mother or father, who would've been working in the Trade Center.
“I have a lot of respect for those folks who lost their loved ones, including the firefighters and police officers that were lost (and) whose kids are coming to work for FDNY (Fire Department of New York) and NYPD (New York Police Department). I've spoken to some of those young folks who are doing that, and it's certainly humbling.”
Kucera retired from the Coast Guard as a senior chief petty officer. His last post was Station Tybee Island off the Georgia coast, where he was officer-in-charge. A club member asked if other large-scale terrorist attacks have been thwarted since 9/11, and Kucera responded he knew for a fact there had been.
“Strategically looking back at it, it was probably one of the most incredible operations you could ever think of because it was nothing we had prepared for — nothing anybody had prepared for, I really don't believe,” he said.
For further reading, he suggested “Rogue Wave: The U.S. Coast Guard Before and After 9/11” by T.J. Capelotti, which “gives you a different perspective on things.”
Kucera cited a modern-day parallel as being the COVID-19 pandemic, which had only been planned for on paper in scenarios, and which has stretched healthcare, first responders and other agencies and groups to their limit in real time.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
