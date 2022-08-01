In February 1993, two 10-year-old boys abducted a 2-year-old boy when his mother became distracted while shopping at a mall in England. The older boys had tried unsuccessfully to kidnap a toddler earlier in the day. After Robert Thompson and Jon Venables took James Bulger, they tortured the lad, beat him to death and dumped his body on a railway line where it was severed by a train.
Robert and Jon were caught and sentenced, yet nine years later a British judge released them and ordered they be given new identities because of the horror and revulsion of their crimes. Of course, sociologists and psychologists speculated on why two 10-year-old boys could ever think of killing a child, much less carry out their plan almost three decades ago.
On the surface, one might deduce the boys didn't have much of a home life, perhaps without the proper discipline a father may have instilled. If that once-standard expectation is outdated for you, we might point to the epidemic of violence in our culture — through movies, TV shows and in real life — that probably influenced these children. One thing's for certain — this unthinkable crime likely galvanized multitudes of British people to pray for the youth of their island nation.
As school starts back this week, many parents and grandparents are also amping up their prayer efforts as our young charges walk through the doors of academia where their safety is planned for but not guaranteed. In that vein, I'd like to share nine prayer pointers for schoolchildren found at the Think About Such Things website. The following are summations of each point, which on the website — under the “prayer for children in school” link — include a specific model prayer:
1) Pray for comprehension: Kids need to comprehend what they're learning so they can understand what's being taught. It's frustrating for a child not to be able to do their schoolwork because they don't understand it.
2) Pray for protection: After the school shootings we've experienced in America — often by young people and/or fellow students — this should be a priority. Pray God would place his hand of protection over our schools and that he would halt any plans for violence, and give insights to teachers, administrators and law enforcement.
3) Pray for children's friendships: Friendships are important for children and we need to pray they have the right ones. As many parents have learned, friendships can make or break our kids.
4) Pray for good behavior: Our children can sometimes develop characters that are not good and need to be “nipped in the bud,” as Deputy Barney Fife would say. Of course, this can happen through outside influences, so as well as friends, check your child's online activity.
5) Pray children will have a forgiving spirit: Kids will often offend each other as they interact and play, and it doesn't stop at the younger ages. You probably remember how cruel teenagers can sometimes be in their words and actions.
6) Pray for loving others: Children need to know they are to care for others' well-being despite how they are treated by those kids, though abuse and violence should never be accepted. School officials and especially parents need to know when this has occurred.
7) Pray for their success: It's important for children to pass their tests and exams so they can move to the next grade and continue with their education. When children do not pass their exams, they will tend to have a low opinion of themselves and think they're neither good enough nor smart enough. This is not true and we need to let them know it.
8) Pray for courage: Children encounter situations in school that require courage. A prime example is bullying, and having the courage to report it. (A good indicator is when a child wants to stay home instead of going to school.) Inevitably, kids will be required to create a school project where they have to speak in front of the class. This can be scary for those who are shy. Pray that children will have courage as they face issues in school.
9) Pray for confidence: Confidence is important in the life of every child and we need to encourage our kids so they can attain it. When our kids are confident, they do better in their studies and participate in activities or various school groups.
10) This one I'm adding myself and amplifying No. 9: Encourage your child to take part in extracurricular activities — it may keep them from dropping out. A high school principal explained this to me more than two decades ago.
11) Also mine: As a parent or grandparent, be aware of children in your neighborhood or community who may not be in a two-parent family. Be willing to befriend them and even invite them to spend time and activities with your family if the single parent thinks it's OK.
I believe we often underestimate the value of engaging with children in an appropriate way who are not our own, and the impact our encouraging words and deeds could make in the life of a child who may be struggling, lacking confidence and needs the guidance of a caring adult.
And, oh yeah, don't forget to pray for our bus drivers, cafeteria and maintenance workers, other school staff, superintendents and school board members. It's likely they're working where they do because they enjoy being around children while sharing their smiles and encouraging words. Let's also not fail to pray for each other as parents, grandparents and other concerned adults who want to see all our children do well.
