Mark Millican: Seeking to honor on the Fourth

Low-lying clouds enshrouded some nearby mountaintops, and the Shenandoahs beckoned in the distance. However, those historic ramparts of pastoral Virginia would have to await our exploration for another time; we took off early in the morning last Saturday for the 560-mile return trip to Georgia — with two grandsons in the back seat.
Our daughter Rebecca, who is pregnant with the 10th grandchild for Teresa and me, ensured we had plenty to do, including a visit to the Smithsonian and National Mall on our first full day. Seeing the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol and other sites is always a thrill, and adult males can be enthralled just as little boys by seeing the skeletons of dinosaurs up close.
As we drove by Arlington, a desire to see the cemetery again arose, especially after recently reading “Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour of Arlington National Cemetery” by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. The former secretary of defense under Presidents Bush and Obama, Robert M. Gates, calls it “An ode to excellence. An inspiring read for every American." But with a 3-year-old in tow, you don't always get to call the shots — they do.
The morning hours before we took off on one of our daily adventures were devoted to time researching and preparing profiles of Vietnam veterans killed in action, along with a stray column or two. Some ancillary reading about another war in another time came through a 2018 online article in The Baltimore Sun about the “Old Line Soldiers” of the 1st Maryland Regiment, who fought a suicide mission just six weeks after the signing of the Declaration of Independence that allowed a nascent Continental Army to escape destruction.
“It was the 1st Maryland that the commander of the Continental Army, Gen. George Washington, called on at his moment of direst need at the Battle of Brooklyn in New York, a savage conflict that saw the British nearly kill the American Revolution in its cradle,” Sun staffer Jonathan M. Pitts wrote.
There is plentiful Civil War history around Washington as well. On our second day out we visited the battlefield of Manassas/Bull Run, where the first skirmish of the War Between the States was engaged. I marveled at the broad open spaces and distant views of the mountains, for like many battle sites it was assumed there would be more forests, akin to Chickamauga and Pickett's Mill in Georgia, or even Gettysburg just up the road in Pennsylvania.
It was here at Manassas that the genteel set from D.C. (District of Columbia, as Elijah and Samuel learned) traveled by horse and wagon to see the supposed romanticism of war, then fled in terror as artillery shells divested Confederate and Union soldiers alike of limbs from their bodies and blood flew way too close.
Also last week on vacation, I made phone contact with an old friend and classmate, Lee Manis, who told me about his cousin who survived two tours in Vietnam, then never made it back to Georgia after crashing his motorcycle upon leaving Fort Hood in Texas.
I spent a lot of time trying to learn more about Joel Combs, a 1963 graduate of Dalton High School, without much success. Lee had read some of the Vietnam veteran KIA profiles of Whitfield and Murray County men — which by this weekend will be halfway completed — and we felt Joel's story should be told also.
Whether Joel's story falls into place in time for a Fourth of July column remains to be seen. Per usual, anyone who can help — particularly with an obituary — would be appreciated; my email remains trail_blazer@ellijay.com.
Readers could also help with the next Vietnam vet KIA profile on Donald Frederick Parker, a Marine who died on Jan. 20, 1968. Thus far, I only have spoken with a family member. Anyone who knew him is welcome to get in touch with me.
This column feels disjointed since I've jumped around so much, but my thinking gravitated toward history and our veterans last week. We'll probably be going back in October when Rocco's little brother is set to arrive. Teresa agrees the stretch of I-81 in western Virginia is some of the best, continuous mountain scenery we've ever seen in the South, but next time we're going to see it from the air. In the seemingly post-COVID era, we're still a little leery about lodging opportunities on the road to break up the drive. We'll see by then if we're ready to trust airplanes.
Ten hours of blacktop is a road too far, with or without the grands.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
