Mark Millican: Seniors could be Living Well

After Rogena Walden retired, she began volunteering with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Georgia. Then they offered her a job. Now the once-sidelined senior is back at work, serving as a wellness coordinator for what's known in the state Department of Human Resources as “triple A.”
Recently, Teresa and I took part in a six-week workshop for seniors Rogena leads that she has titled “Living Well.” That's because she wants to avoid the official name, the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. Originally developed at Stanford University, it's an evidence-based program based on a five-year study of people who improved their healthful behavior by eating better, getting more exercise and handling stress more effectively.
The two-hour sessions once a week were conducted via Zoom because of COVID-19 precautions, and unfortunately for yours truly, came on a Wednesday just after lunch. Normally, that's when I go down for the count with a nap after being up late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning delivering the Ellijay Times-Courier. My lovely wife pulled her recliner next to mine in our Ellijay living room, and gently squeezed my arm as I nodded off while we were Zooming in.
Graciously, Rogena and the other participants forgave me. But mysteriously, there weren't that many other regional residents – in a 15-county area – taking part. There were only five of us, and two were presenters!
My surprise came when I realized how much useful information was being shared, and missed, for the benefit of older adults. Lectures, discussion and action plans were shared about living with chronic conditions and how to manage ailments such as diabetes, cardiac issues, dealing with dementia, fall prevention and much more, including being a caregiver.
Pamela Green, a retired nurse who began her career as a geriatric social worker, was the other presenter.
“I was looking for something to volunteer for after retirement, having worked with older adults for over 30 years,” she said. “I think it is a good way to connect with other seniors in the area, and a good way to know that other people are dealing with chronic illnesses. And I think it's excellent for feedback from seniors facing similar illnesses and how to deal with them.”
Considering her experience in the field, I asked Pam if isolation is an issue among older adults after retirement, or the loss of a spouse.
“Absolutely,” she replied. “One of the reasons I am working with Rogena is that after retirement when you've been working nonstop for all these years, suddenly you don't have that schedule and daily interaction. Church and the gym were the only places I had social interaction (after retiring). So teaching this class gives me a little bit of a chance to use my training in social work and nursing, to make me feel like I'm making a difference again – and that's important as we age.”
The other person in the recent workshop was “Charlie.” Although he gave me permission to use his last name, triple-A expressly promises participants up front that their privacy will be guarded, so we'll stick with that.
"At my next appointment with the VA (Veterans Administration) doctor, I'm going to suggest she refer patients to this program," Charlie said. "It raised my awareness that I need to be more involved with my healthcare providers. And it was fun!"
Rogena interceded to get Charlie's comments and his OK to use them in this column, and relayed that he “sends his regards to you and Teresa.” That's because for six weeks, our little group became “distant friends,” so to speak, and shared a lot about our issues and trials with growing older.
For instance, Charlie, in his 70s, shared that awhile back he was slamming several Budweisers almost every day to the obvious detriment of his health. But he realized what he was doing and now a couple of remaining bottles just sit in his refrigerator, untouched. So we all celebrated successes we were having too.
An exercise I found helpful, although it didn't deal specifically with health, was in decision-making. Whereby in the past I had used the old method – the issue as a header at the top of the page, with a line drawn down the middle with "pros" and "cons' on each side – the new way allows you to assign a number value of 1 to 5 to each reason for or against the decision.
As I tallied the count for whether to make expensive repairs on an extra car we own, it came out one point ahead to go ahead with getting it fixed. However, my gut reaction is to sell the Nissan Murano as it sits. Still, it was thought-provoking and helpful just to list all those reasons.
As for Teresa, she said, “It was nice to be able to have the workshop during the COVID shutdown, but still have the fellowship” through the Zoom experience. “The excellent materials they mailed to us will be used now and later, both with my mother and us.”
Rogena was asked why more people 50-and-over are not taking advantage of Living Well, and she seemed a bit exasperated as she rattled off the name of almost every newspaper in the multi-county area where she has tried to place announcements in Community Calendars. However, she teaches other workshops and was recently at Ellijay's Cameron Hall, where she presented a course about preventing falls.
Pamela was asked if the program has a future.
“I'd love to be able to see us do this in person again … I think it makes a world of difference in how people feel and how they learn to deal with their chronic illnesses,” she said. “It's important for us to get the word out there. (Taking the course) just improves quality of life, if for no other reason than to interact with fellow human beings.”
As the country begins to open back up, Living Well and other workshops for seniors will be presented in person, Rogena said, adding they could be in churches and other venues – “wherever a group of interested individuals are committed to their health and well-being.” Some programs, like the chronic disease workshop, are also offered online and through weekly conference calls.
This is a workshop presented professionally and compassionately, through leader Rogena Walden with her joyous and ebullient spirit, and Pamela Green, who also brings much to the table. For more information, call Rogena at (706) 295-6485 or visit areaagencyonaginginnwga.com.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
