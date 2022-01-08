Mark Millican: 'She … sunk to the ground crying'

There's been a lot of talk recently about what a bust of a year 2021 was, with hopes this new year will be better. However, even with all the variants, aberrants and miscreant conduct among high-and-mighty politicians and star athletes, there's always something to learn.
For one thing, in the last two years my appreciation of Vietnam War veterans has increased exponentially with the learning curve. Not only for those who gave their lives and have been profiled in area newspapers, but the ones who survived and helped tell their brothers' stories.
There's another side as well. The 'Nam vets who made it through, yet lost so much in fellow compatriots and friendship, seem to have a propensity for continuing to seek and help others in need. Consider the following message received after two newspapers ran a column last week about a Vietnam veteran who helped a homeless man at Christmastime. This writer also requested anonymity.
“I read your article and was reminded of something that happened to me just before Christmas. I went to Dalton to pick up an item and found it on sale for $100 less than previously advertised. On my way home Christmas was on my mind, and I remembered as a child how our presents consisted of an apple and an orange, and just how greatly God has blessed me over the years.
“Then I remembered the $100 bill I had stuck back in my pocket, and decided to give it to the next handicapped person I saw.”
The friend I made in 2021, who helped me write about a soldier who was mortally wounded while lying down covering fire for other troops to escape, had his silent prayer answered.
“It wasn’t but just a few minutes later — while enjoying some great Christian Christmas songs — that an old car pulled onto the road in front of me. It was rough looking, the exhaust was smoking, and it appeared never to have been washed. However, a Vietnam campaign sticker on the bumper caught my eye. I wondered about how that veteran was doing, but then I saw something that took my breath away — I saw a handicapped license plate!”
As he purposefully followed the beat-up vehicle down the road, his mind once again traveled back to the simple gifts of an apple and orange. About that time the brake lights in front of him lit up.
“The car turned into a driveway where there was an unkept lawn, shrubs and a badly-rundown house. As I pulled in behind the car, a middle-aged woman exited and looked at me, then at the house, and back to me with an uncertain expression on her face. I got out of my truck and stood behind the open door, trying not to frighten the lady.
“I inquired if the car belonged to her. ‘No, it is my father-in-law’s car,’ she said. I informed her I was a 'Nam veteran as well, and asked if I could give him something for Christmas. She nodded yes. I walked over and handed her the folded bill. She thanked me, telling me the car's owner had just had back surgery and things weren’t well at the present. She then opened the bill to see the denomination, and sunk to the ground crying.”
It was then that the father-in-law came out, seeing the woman on the ground at a stranger's feet. How would this fellow combat veteran react?
“Thinking he might get the wrong impression, she admonished him that I was a friend and relayed the story. Tears welled up in his eyes as he smiled and thanked me profusely. I backed out of the driveway, their smiles and waves making my Christmas. That five minutes was worth more than all my Christmases combined. I continue to marvel at how all the pieces came together, how the item was marked down just at the time I arrived to get it, how my earlier Christmases had been remembered, and how the old car with a handicapped tag pulled out right in front of me.”
My friend thanked me again for writing the Vietnam veteran profiles, and told me it was a ministry. That may be, and perhaps they have given many of us a bit of closure. However, “God works in mysterious ways his wonders to perform,” a minor but not insignificant prophet named Habakkuk said. We should keep in mind he's been doing it through Vietnam survivors — and even those who didn't make it — for quite some time.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.