Salvatore Giunta was in high school chemistry class when planes crashed into the World Trade Center.
“I was moved so much by what was going on I felt moved to serve, because I had not known service in my prior 17 years … but it quickly went back to me, me, me and I, I, I, and do I have a date to the dance?” he said last week at a fundraiser for the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga. Giunta, who served as an Airborne Ranger in Afghanistan, is the first living Medal of Honor recipient since the Vietnam War.
While he was mopping the floor after the night shift at a Subway in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, an Army recruiter came on TV offering free T-shirts.
“Life was pretty simple — you do good things, good things happen to you. Bad things, bad things happen to you. That was what I knew of life,” Giunta said of his teen years. The recruiter challenged him to something more on a subsequent visit.
“What do you want to do?” he said the recruiter asked him. “I'm trying to think real hard (while) there's a parachute hanging from the ceiling. So I said I want to jump out of airplanes. (He told me) you get $150 extra a month (for that). What are you good at, he asked. Spitting, swearing, I want to leave Iowa, I said. He said, 'Stop, say no more, that's a job description — Airborne Infantry, you're going to love it.' I want to tell you I joined for this idea of service. But what got me in the door was the idea of a T-shirt, then what got me was being hit with other angles of 'What are you going to do with your life?'”
As a Ranger, training was demanding.
“It's tough starting your day at 8 (a.m.) and being exhausted (already) … but that's what made us better,” said Giunta. “I can honestly say at 19 years old I was never more excited for anything in my entire life than to go to war for my country.”
However, “Sal” learned in combat “there's no timeouts, there's no take backs, there's no renew, there's no oopsie — there's just forward and onward.”
“The commitment is to each other. No matter what happens, I will follow. I will follow you and you will follow me, and we'll be in the mess together,” he explained. “That's something pretty powerful … it's about others first and taking on that burden not because it benefits you, but because it benefits us.”
While deployed to Afghanistan, his unit — the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment in the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team — was “shot at every single day in the spring, summer and fall.” After night fell on Oct. 25, 2007, Giunta and seven other Rangers walked into an L-shaped ambush from just 10 meters away during Operation Rock Avalanche.
“They opened up on us,” he recalled. (In a 2010 Vanity Fair article he stated, “There were more bullets in the air than stars in the sky.”)
“They had cover and concealment, and they had the element of surprise,” he told attendees at the luncheon in the Chattanooga Convention Center. “We'd probably been in 150 gunfights ... (but) I'd never seen this concentration of fire in my entire life. I saw thousands of green (tracer rounds) coming in (toward our position). My first instinct is to drop down to the ground and get small, because everyone's about to get shot.”
But his team began to return fire.
“Staff Sgt. Eric Gallardo's head snapped and he dropped to the ground,” Giunta shared. “I'd seen that before, and it's always awful. I was overcome with emotion. All I could think of was I'll go grab him and drag him back. So I ran forward to grab Gallardo behind his vest and took off running back in the direction I came from … when I was dropping his body off his feet started kicking — the bullet had hit his helmet and just knocked him out. He said start throwing grenades. Gallardo snapped me out of it … that's what leadership is. I started running and throwing grenades.”
As he did, he found two insurgents carrying off a fellow soldier.
“I did exactly what I said I would do, close with and destroy the enemies of the United States of America in close combat, not because that's what I was going to do but because that's what we were doing,” Giunta remembered. “That's what had to happen, that's what needed to happen. It was all or nothing at this point — I eliminated the enemy threat, grabbed ahold of (team member) Brennan and took off running back in the direction I came in the darkness.”
Two U.S. Apache attack helicopters overhead could not engage because of the closeness of the battle — until the enemy's ambush line broke down due to the Rangers' counterattack.
“The poise those pilots had to not engage an enemy they knew were whipping our butts at the time is incredible,” said Giunta. “As the enemy retreated they created that space between us, and the pilots went to work on them. No enemy survived the ambush line.”
Following an after-action review, the company commander told Giunta he was putting him in for a Medal of Honor. He responded that he “never heard a more embarrassing statement in all my life, before or since — it still hurts me just to say that right now. It was never me, it was always us … I didn't do more, I just did something different, only because of what they were doing. I told my boss (the company commander) I don't want to hear this stupidness anymore and to leave me alone.”
During his testimony about the battle last week, Giunta humbly failed to talk about all the accolades that are mentioned in the narrative about his actions that night.
“This is not mine,” he said, holding the pale blue ribboned Medal of Honor around his neck. “This represents sacrifice, this represents commitment, this represents integrity, this represents honor, courage. This represents citizenship. This represents the 26 buddies I lost in combat, the ones who gave their lives … not so we can have a better tomorrow, but so that every day of our life can be more important … they sacrificed their families, the children that were not born, every opportunity they ever had so that we could live today — and I do not take that lightly.”
Teresa and I were guests at the luncheon thanks to our new friends, Ron and Linda Crick, at the table of Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. of Dalton. I met Ron at a Dalton High Class of '62 breakfast last year while doing research on Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot Larron David Murphy, who was killed in action in the Vietnam War and whose body has never been recovered. Ron's late wife, Patricia, was taught by my mother.
Ron volunteers as a docent at the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center next to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga. I can't wait to visit there, and am looking forward to reading Giunta's book, "Living With Honor," given free to all attendees at the luncheon.
The closing words in his presentation about sacrifice need to be heard by every young person in America, in my humbled opinion: “I was born here in this great country. Everything I had been given was given to me freely, not because I earned it. Someone else paid for it, for my way of life.”
