It was a surprise, a big deal of a surprise, and it came at the end of a good week. In fact, it seemed as if the string of days was sorta leading up to our anniversary last Friday.
There was the tailwind of our 50th high school reunion the Saturday before that kept a whole lot of senior North Whitfield Pioneers in an afterglow of fellowship long missed. Then Teresa and I got to spend time with our Alabama grandkids when they stayed the week with their other Ellijay grandparents, James and Debbie Wright.
We ate out with our grands during the week, including at Papa's Pizza with its retinue of buzzing, gonging and brightly-flashing games that dispense magic tickets with enough tokens ensconced therein. (It should be noted our grandson Nash, 4, calls it “Pop's Pizza,” because it's usually my idea to take them there — and I never dissuade him from using my moniker.)
The next afternoon, I took our three oldest grandsons from that family to see the new “Jesus Revolution” movie and they loved it! Imagine that, they enjoyed watching something special happen in America when I was a teenager. Go figure.
As we drew near our destination on anniversary day, it wasn't a surprise anymore when my wife saw the “Gibbs Gardens” signs along the roadway. Through the years, I've heard a lot about this place in the middle of nowhere outside Ball Ground, and after a friend at Eagle Mountain Rec Center, Betsy, kept telling me about it, I just had to take Teresa. As we pulled into the parking lot, no less than six men acting as parking attendants motioned us where to go amid dozens and dozens of cars.
“What's going on today?” my beloved asked.
“I believe it's a typical day at Gibbs Gardens,” I replied.
Due to our freakish early spring during late winter, we'd missed the entire hillsides alive with yellow daffodils because they'd bloomed and shriveled — but there were still enough to dazzle my wife. And even with all the people walking around, it didn't seem crowded with the meandering broad trails amid the vast acreage of flora. (We couldn't figure out how they kept the deer fauna from eating all the blossoms.)
We also toured the Japanese garden area — which we were told was not yet fully abloom and also merited another return trip when the maples turn in autumn — but the Oriental ambiance was there and we took photos of ourselves and helped other visitors get pictures.
The weaving rows of multicolored tulips along verdant grassy banks were a show in themselves. Now I'm not much of a flower aficionado, but I'm smart enough to know most women are and that includes my wife. Grocery stores are smart, too, because most of them now sell flowers, making it easy for a husband to get on the good side by just grabbing a bouquet — especially if it's got pink in it — on a trip to buy milk and possibly bread, even when there's not snow in the forecast.
We walked till we got wore out, took off and had an anniversary lunch at Red Lobster. Remember, hubbies, if you can't make it to the coast during the momentous times, just eat something coastal.
The weekend just got better. On Saturday, we visited our friend Ann Reese in an assisted living center. Ann lost an older sister in Texas a few weeks ago. I had written a story about their brother who was killed in the Korean War for Veterans Day in 2021. It was interesting how we got to know her in the first place ...
When I was writing in 2021 about the Vietnam veterans from Whitfield and Murray counties who died in that war — a year after the Gilmer County Vietnam vets — Ann was reading about them in the Dalton Daily Citizen. She called the newspaper and asked Joan Bartley of the front office staff to share her number with me. Joan emailed me and I called Ann, who wanted to know if I might consider writing about her brother, Grady Reese. I was just finishing up the Vietnam veteran profiles, and asked if she could wait a bit; she said she could.
Ten minutes later, Ann called me, saying she was sorry she was a bother and I didn't need to write about her brother. I told her I wanted to, I just needed some time, but she was insistent. I said OK, whatever she wanted to do was fine with me. Twenty minutes later, she called again and said, “I've changed my mind — would you please do it?” I said of course, and we agreed to get together.
After the call, I looked at Teresa, who was looking at me, and said, “I think something's telling us to go see Ms. Reese.” And we did. She was so nice and gracious, sharing photos of Grady and then showing me “writer's gold” — personal letters from her brother penned from both the World War II and Korean War fronts. They were so yellowed and frail I carefully laid them out and took photos with my cellphone. It made for a fantastic story, and Ann's other sister in Calhoun helped with her memories of Grady.
When Ann came into the visiting area to see us Saturday, she took one look at my Marine Corps ball cap and choked back a sob. What's that about, I thought? We talked for around an hour, prayed with her, and then, when I put my hat on, she explained what I had forgotten — her late husband served three tours in Vietnam. We left with the USMC cap on her head, and she looked right smart in it.
On Sunday — yes, it got even better — I woke up in a great mood, just feeling like something good was going to happen. On our way to pick up another grandson who has been going to church with us, we stopped and got some Hardee's biscuits. After driving through the shortcut below Crow Valley, a homeless man sat on a bridge over the railroad track with a small sign. We stopped, gave him a few dollars, a Gideon New Testament and a biscuit, and continued to Rocky Face to pick up Sam. Teresa and I both knew he had a test to face.
He was about to get in the car when I held up the sack of remaining biscuits and said, “We got two for you and one for your mom and dad, but we gave one to a homeless man. Do you want all three, or do you want to just want eat one and take them the other two?” He didn't hesitate, and took the two biscuits to his mother and father.
I turned to Teresa, who was sitting in the back seat so Sam could sit by me, and said, “He passed the test.”
At church, we were all surprised when Paul and Mary Helen Forshee walked in. She broke a leg during a recent fall, and it was amazing to see her walking again so soon. She's had some tough years physically — and they lost one of their sons last April — so seeing them again after all they've been through, with Paul being a gallant caregiver, was just incredible.
After church during a mini-picnic with Sam while we dined on a McDonald's lunch by a waterfall (grandparents, never serve lean cuisines to grandchildren), he did the math.
“They showed up at church because y'all helped that homeless guy, Pop,” he said.
OK, then, we'll roll with a 10-year-old's discernment on that one. Next week, he's out on spring break and will help me inspect properties — and who knows what else? But first, he wants to go see "Jesus Revolution" this weekend.
Our anniversary last year was the day Teresa's mother, Charlotte, passed away. Momentarily, I thought of titling this column “Bittersweet 16.” However, there's nothing bitter about it; it was her time to go, we know where she is, and we are honored by her role in our marriage many years ago — and our lives.
It was a Sweet 16 anniversary. Very sweet indeed.
