Mark Millican: The best is yet to come

She wanted to see the “Back 20” acres of pastureland on her property, so I gingerly helped Charlotte get into my Ranger the day after Thanksgiving. At 91, my mother-in-law now uses a walker. Her return home was courtesy of a 48-hour pass from the assisted living center up in Tennessee where she and other residents have essentially been quarantined since March.
When we visit the facility, Teresa and I have to use a phone with the speaker on and communicate with her mother through a closed window. It's certainly limiting and we're not crazy about it, but the staff has done an excellent job keeping COVID-19 at bay. Not a single resident has been infected, even though a nursing home less than two miles away has had several deaths due to the virus. Still, she and others feel somewhat imprisoned by the restrictions.
Understandably, the two-day release had her looking and feeling cheerier.
We rolled in my pickup truck across the still-green grass of the lower field, crossed a culvert over a bone-dry creek bed and began a slight ascent. I cautioned her to grab the handhold above her window as we bumpily cleared a rocky section for a few yards. We broke into the expansive high meadow, which to her relief had been cut for hay a second time by a local farmer. In her mind, a cut field looks better. We veered toward the old barn.
It's weather-beaten but holding up well, and had fresh rolls of hay stacked inside. The barn still has the poles up high where tobacco leaves once hung to dry. In the past, I've hammered all the rusty nails out of harm's way, and challenged my grandsons to walk the beams which are only a few feet off the bare dirt floor. They had no problem with it, then found a good jumping-off place on some old hay bales that had sat undisturbed for years.
It's got the musty, earthy smell you expect from an old barn that is still useful for keeping new hay dry. Many years ago, Charlotte and her late husband, Cecil, kept cattle on the property. As we cruised the perimeter of the upper pasture — where one might see the foothills of the Smokies from a two-story house — she remarked on the the fence line choked with vegetation, and how it was never grown up like that when the cows were foraging. I smashed every fire ant hill we came across with my tires.
One thing bothered me. My mother-in-law prefaced our bucolic inspection tour by saying she wanted to see the pastures “one last time.” I don't like hearing that kind of talk from seniors who are near and dear to us; it actually reminded me of my own mother presciently telling me she would miss seeing her granddaughters graduate high school, for which I mildly chastised her.
Later that afternoon, we began decorating her home for Christmas — in the hope, of course, she would get another furlough from the benign fort up the road. While Teresa and her mother continued pulling yuletide adornments out of a closet, I began hanging ornaments on the tree. And remembering. Charlotte likes redbirds, and there were some of those bird figurines, and also bluebirds — my mother's favorite. I thought back to Mom telling me that while growing up in South Carolina, receiving a single orange or candy cane was a huge treat on Christmas Day.
I'm sure the holiday was just as sparse, and perhaps bleaker, for my father. Around age 11, his own dad was killed in 1935 during the depths of the Depression. I'm sure the first Christmas without him weighed heavily on my grandmother and her two younger children besides Dad. I've often heard older people say they were “poor, but just didn't know it” while growing up in the country during those bare years. For my father's family in the West Armuchee Valley, I'm sure they indeed knew it, since they lost their home and had to move in with kinfolk.
Then I thought back to how blessed my brothers and I were growing up with overabundant Christmases. Both our parents worked, and Dad always had something extra going for additional income. I feel sure he was driven by the poverty of his youth, always feeling a stroke of bad luck might allow the wolf in the door. Like many Baby Boomers, we've known Christmases of plenty. I recall the late historian and author Lawrence L. Stanley of Ellijay also telling me a piece of fruit or candy on Christmas Day was a big deal.
Isn't it a marvel how far we've come from that? And is that a good thing? Each year, it seems, we move further away from celebrating the season of Noel as the birth of a savior, Jesus Christ, who came in the form of a man to ultimately offer himself as our redemptor. Should we blame the marketing of Madison Avenue for ramping up buying and giving gifts to a fever pitch? Advertisers saw the opportunity, and most of our parents acquiesced, in the post-World War II boom years.
As my wife and I go into the season thinking of what we can purchase for our children and grandchildren, my thoughts go to something that might benefit them — especially the parents. This year, it's a copy of "The Red Sea Rules," a thin volume that is invaluable for understanding and navigating the unforeseen trials and tribulations of life. Toys for the grands will try to include an educational angle.
As for Teresa, I've reserved a trip to the coast for a few days. We'll try to go see something new, and take some time to think and pray about 2021. While some have written off 2020 as a crummy year, perhaps we should keep in mind what legendary radio commentator Paul Harvey is credited with saying: “In times like these, it's helpful to remember that there have always been times like these.” Some might argue with that, but plagues are nothing new in human history.
It's also been said, “The best is yet to come” and I believe it. The greatest gift ever that came in a lowly manger two millennia ago certainly makes that possible.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
