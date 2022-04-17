Randy Tedder’s father served in the U.S. Marines, but he and his two brothers all joined the Navy. Randy went in on the “2-and-6 plan” — two years of active duty, followed by six years in the Reserves.
After fulfilling his active duty stint in 1994, the East Point/College Park native became a volunteer fireman with a full-time job building truck beds for a small company in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Three weeks after he started — and before attending his first Reserves weekend — a fellow employee dropped 2,300 pounds of I-beams off a fork lift and crushed his left leg below the knee.
Fortunately, it became the defining moment in his life, he revealed, even though it meant enduring 18 months in hospitals and multiple surgical attempts to save his leg at Crawford Long Memorial Hospital.
“An orthopedic surgeon who worked with the Atlanta Braves gave me a book, ‘You’re Not Alone,’ about amputees telling their stories,” said Randy. “After reading that book, I was like, man, I’m tired of trying to do this — let’s just cut it off. I made a decision to amputate, toes in 1994 and leg in 1995.”
For a guy who grew up playing sports as part of his life’s fabric, it was a huge decision. However, there was a bit of heritage entwined in the decision.
“I was raised in the church there in East Point, and my grandfather played professional baseball but gave it up to preach,” he noted of a prior family sacrifice. “I lived across the street from ball fields and Boys Club, and I was always into sports and being competitive.”
It’s been said when God closes one door, he opens another. Randy Tedder saw providence soon at work.
“In 1996, the Olympics and Paralympics came through Atlanta,” he said. “The prosthetic company working on my artificial leg gave me VIP passes to the Paralympic events where I met athletes, coaches and trainers.”
A participant from Texas told Randy he looked athletic and asked if he wanted to “try any of this.”
“I was ready to do something, and they had a First Steps clinic in Massachusetts followed by the Disabled Sports USA Summer Nationals,” he recalled. “I said that sounds great, so he said what do you think you’d like to do. My dad being the Marine, and making me the hard guy, I guess, I asked what’s the hardest thing. He turned his nose up to the air and said that’s what I do — the pentathlon.”
Randy’s new paralympic friend described the five events — the 100-meter dash, 400-meter run, shot put, discus and long jump.
“I said OK, that’s what I want to do,” he remembered. “He kinda snickered at me, but I started training right away with a high school coach down in Fayetteville. I went to the First Steps clinic for two days, and was already prepared and became the 1997 national champion in the pentathlon at the Summer Nationals.”
And, oh yeah, the guy who snickered only saw his backside as Randy raced away on his new prosthetic lower leg to become the pentathlon champ. However, life threw another setback his way even as the championship “opened another door.”
“I got invited to an invitational tournament in Chula Vista, California, in 1998, the Flex Foot Nationals, the leading manufacturer of high-quality prosthetics at the time,” he began. “I finished third in the international event and was invited to be a part of the U.S. Paralympic team. I was set to go to Birmingham, England, in 1998, and the only child my wife, Dottie, and I had together, Ty, came into the world prematurely and died. At that point, I thought maybe this isn’t what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Randy stopped competing “and everything else” except trying to provide for his family’s physical and emotional needs. However, life would take yet another turn.
“In 2015, I got a phone call from one of our local news anchors up here in Asheville (North Carolina) — and to this day, I don’t know how he got my number — and told me the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team was in town,” he said. “They heard I was a veteran and an amputee, and those are the qualifications to play with them, and would I be interested. Of course, I jumped at the opportunity.”
Last weekend, Randy and 19 other teammates and support staff — now known as the USA Patriots, America’s Amputee Softball Team — visited Dalton and helped open the brand-new Riverbend Park Sports Complex with its Roger Crossen Community Center, named after our late friend and Whitfield County commissioner. It was amazing watching these amputee veterans in play and picking up on their contagious spirit of overcoming obstacles. Also inspiring were those who came out to watch — more than 300 — on a cold, wet and blustery Friday night, and again on a milder Saturday evening. Citizens heard about these Patriots, and flocked to see them in the worst conditions for playing softball. With their slogan of “Serving Beyond the Uniform,” the Patriots did just that, appearing at the grand opening of the Miracle League in West Side on a frigid Saturday morning and playing alongside children with sundry disabilities.
Randy called the morning, and the Patriots’ sponsorship of Kids’ Camp for children with disabilities, “very heartwarming — God’s got his hand in it.”
On Palm Sunday morning, we were blessed in our small church to hear Randy’s testimony (his brother Barry was there with him). As a reception luncheon afterward was winding down, Randy said, “Let me show you something.” He bent down to show me where his tailor, an Asian lady, had sewn a zipper into the left inseam of his pants leg from the ankle to the knee. He unzipped it, pulled up his pants leg, then pulled down the sleeve over his prosthesis and took it off with ease. About the time he put it back on and zipped down, my 9-year-old grandson, Wyatt, walked into the fellowship hall.
“Hey, Wyatt, come here,” I beckoned. “Randy, show Wyatt what you just did.”
He went back through the quick procedure and pulled off his carbon fiber leg.
“Wow, that’s cool!” Wyatt exclaimed. Playing up the moment, Randy replied, “You were just out there hunting Easter eggs, right? I bet I can hop better than you,” and took off across the room hopping sideways. He made my grandson’s day — and his Pop’s also.
“In hindsight over the last 25 years, it’s probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Randy said of the industrial accident that took part of his leg. “Growing up in church, I had my faith as a firm foundation early in life. I kinda wandered away from God, and was brought back to reality. Now I wouldn’t take anything in the world (for the injury). It allowed me to reflect. I’m grateful to be a part of this organization, and it has opened doors for me with some of the other organizations …
“I’m blessed beyond measure. People ask me all the time how I’m doing, and I tell them, ‘I’m better than I deserve to be, but I’m not as good as I’m going to be.’”
This weekend is the biggest annually in the Christian faith. We say of Jesus Christ on Resurrection Sunday, “He is risen — risen indeed!” And he’s still raising others up every day, becoming the defining moment in millions of lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.