As we hurriedly left the house, the trees were alive with singing.
“She loved the birds,” Teresa said, and began to cry, perhaps not realizing for the first time she spoke of her mother in the past tense.
Earlier that morning Charlotte Smith had summoned help with one of those necklace devices to get out of bed at the assisted living center in Athens, Tennessee, that had become her home. When aides arrived and had her in their arms she simply slipped away, they told us later. She passed away around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.
It was our 15th wedding anniversary, and it would shape into a warm spring day just like in 2007.
We didn’t know exactly what had happened as we drove north from Varnell. Teresa had gotten a message from her sister, Debbie, telling her she and her husband, Michael, were driving the few short miles to Athens from their home. An assisted living center staff member had told Debbie her mother was unresponsive and had no pulse. That’s all we knew.
An hour’s drive and we were there, but Charlotte’s soul and spirit had departed. Just a few days before we had visited her on a Sunday afternoon, and she slept most of the time, awaking later to apologize. She’d had a bad fall around four weeks before, spent time in surgical ICU at a Chattanooga hospital, and then while being prepared for transfer back to Athens a nurse or aide knocked a heart monitor over that struck her in the head, requiring staples to stanch the bleeding.
Charlotte had been through a tough last few weeks of her life. In a way, it book-ended with her youth. At the tender age of 5 she lost her mother to tuberculosis. Her father remarried a Christian woman and she became a mom, one whom I would have the good fortune to meet before her passing and who would also prophesy into my life.
Through the years Charlotte opened up and shared many memories of her youth, of eating too many green apples with her friends and getting a tummy ache, of the mailman arriving in a horse-and-carriage to their home in Riceville at the exact same time each day — you could set your watch by this unknown but dependable servant from another era — and of her decades working as a telephone operator with a front-row seat to advances in communication technology.
But it was faith and family that mattered most, as well as others in need. Debbie remarked that her mother always put others before herself, and it was true. It immediately reminded me of the verse in Philippians: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourself.” She gave over and above to a ministry one of her late friends helped start — women in recovery who formed a choir and traveled to sing and give their testimonies. And to Miracle Lake, a recovery facility for men in nearby Etowah. So there are “extended family” members who never met her on this earthly orb, but perhaps will some day.
Charlotte loved redbirds, my mother adored bluebirds — and they hit it off like two peas in the same pod of growing up as girls of the South. Three-hundred twenty-eight miles separate Riceville from the hinterlands of my mother’s homeplace of Flat Creek in The Palmetto State, yet they shared growing up during the Great Depression and experiencing the rural life of tending to livestock and growing cotton, tobacco and other crops.
In Southeast Tennessee, silos occasionally punctuate the verdant pastures like exclamation points, much more so than Northwest Georgia or upstate South Carolina. Now our moms are seeing celestial vistas. I envisioned Charlotte’s arrival in Beulah Land thusly, with my mother saying, “I’m so glad you’ve arrived. Cecil (Smith) and Ben and Joe (my son) have been catching so many fish it’s hard for me to cook them all. Come help and we’ll fix some hushpuppies, too!”
I can hardly wait.
As for our anniversary, I took my lovely wife out to eat seafood as promised, and the infrequent treat was delicious. Teresa told me one bird was so loud and joyful as we departed that morning she felt it was the voice of God telling her, “I have her now and she is fabulous. Do not worry.”
The birds were singing, and one was messaging my wife.
