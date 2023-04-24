Glenda Fisher bought a $10 grab bag of donated jewelry online from Goodwill so she could “look for treasure,” she told me in an email last month. She laughingly admitted there wasn’t much treasure in the donation box from the Washington, D.C., area, but among the tangled chains, beads and orphaned earrings (as she described it), there was another find — “a tarnished bracelet that has a story.”
Glenda (her maiden name is Ridley) was a schoolmate from North Whitfield High who was in the class of 1972. I recall she was a standout track athlete and married her high school sweetheart, the late Allen “Big Al” Richardson, who was a football teammate. Glenda recently retired as the second-in-command at Cherokee Estate and Mountain View girls’ and boys’ group homes, respectively, under the auspices of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. As a charter member of the Mountain View board, I got reacquainted with Glenda when that facility opened in Chatsworth in 2006.
“I knew it was engraved,” she said of the bracelet. “After cleaning it up, I was surprised by what was on it. I did a little research and found some interesting info, but I'll let you do the same. My original thought was to try to find the family and return it to them, but I hit a dead end. This is when I knew I had to get it to you.”
Glenda realized she was holding in her hands a POW/MIA (prisoner of war/missing in action) bracelet commemorating an airman from the Vietnam War. It is made of gold stainless steel and includes his name, rank, service branch (Air Force), the country where he went missing and the date it occurred. Why am I not revealing who he is? We’re going to work on getting all the information we can for a story at a later time.
Another email arrived last week, this one from Joan Bartley of the Dalton Daily Citizen. Could I come by and pick up a packet that had been mailed to the newspaper, she asked. Inside the sturdy cardboard packaging was another bracelet and a note from a woman in Berlin, Germany. She had read an online article in the Citizen about Larron Murphy — the only man killed in the Vietnam War from Whitfield County whose body has never been recovered — and how the Army helicopter he was piloting crashed. (His story is also in the book "Some Gave All: Profiles of the Men from Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield Counties Who Died in the Vietnam War".) The writer explained she has carried the bracelet since she was a kid, but after reading the article decided to give it to a family member.
The packet was addressed to me, in care of the Daily Citizen, and to reference it further added, “Re: Susan Murphy Ward” — one of Larron’s sisters mentioned in the newspaper article. The woman who sent the bracelet and note from Berlin, whose name I presently do not have permission to use, once lived in “NE.” I’m assuming that’s Nebraska but may also designate New England.
Ironically, I retrieved the packet with the bracelet inside on April 21, two days before April 23 when Capt. Murphy’s helicopter went down in Vietnam 53 years ago. It was not lost on Susan, who told me her family still struggles every year when that date comes around. She’s going to write the woman in Germany, and I will also to see if we can get more information about how she obtained Larron’s bracelet. It is not a POW/MIA bracelet, even though he went missing in action. Three years after his disappearance, the Army designated his death as “presumed to have occurred.”
For now, the bracelet Glenda sent adorns my right wrist. If we can’t find a family member who would like to have it, I’ll keep wearing it. On my left wrist is a web bracelet that serves to remind me of all the men, and some women, who served in Vietnam.
It’s an honor to be able to tell their stories, and I’m thankful to the Daily Citizen, the Chatsworth Times, the Times-Courier in Ellijay and the Pickens County Progress in Jasper for carrying articles from various writers about all our veterans, whether in conflict or peacetime. May we never forget their sacrifices to ensure our freedom.
