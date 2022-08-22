Having lived in Ellijay or north Pickens County for most of his life, Rocky Miller has spent a lot of time outdoors and seen plenty of critters. But what he witnessed awhile back in the spring of 2019 still has him mystified — all he knows is it was some type of cat.
During his nine years as a caretaker at Tate Mountain Estates, a chance encounter during a work day affected Miller profoundly. After reading in the Times-Courier for a recent fortnight about panthers, he called me not to seek publicity — though he was once a good source for a story about mining in Talking Rock Valley — but just to share what happened.
“It was so incredible I made a note of it at the time — April 16, 2019, at 4 p.m.,” Miller began. “I was driving the work truck down the appropriately-named Wildcat Road in a secluded section; you could call it wilderness at a high altitude for the property. I was on my way to a building they call the gym, and this cat crossed the road in front of me and (here he struggles to describe it) it looked just like a regular cat other than being at least three times bigger than any regular feral (non-domestic) cat would be.”
Intrigued, he slowed to a stop and turned off the ignition to watch it cross the road.
“It went up a short bank and into the woods, and then it turned back and stopped parallel with where I had stopped the truck — and it looked at me,” said Miller.
When the cat pivoted to check him out, there was a “great side view” of it.
“It was amazing the way it just stopped, and we were looking at each other,” Miller recalled. “I think when I turned the truck off with that loud rumbling diesel sound it drew its curiosity, because all of a sudden the truck wasn't making any noise. So it was completely silent and it was like we were transfixed just staring at each other.”
However, his mind kicked into gear as he tried to find a category for the cat — especially because of its coloration and other features.
“To me, there was no (wildlife) classification for this type of creature,” he said, further describing the cat as 20 inches at its highest point and 32 inches in length. “The only thing I could think to compare it to in terms of size was a juvenile panther, but it was gray in color. I know that bobcats and house cats can interbreed, but I was thinking can a panther cross-breed with anything? Later I wondered if black panthers ever go through a 'gray phase' as they're growing up.”
What about its tail, was it bobbed or long?
“That was another thing I took note of,” replied Miller. “Its tail was like the regular size for a cat for its body proportion. It wasn't a bobtail, and it didn't have an extra-long tail like a panther. It had a short, sleek coat like a cougar would have, but it was solid gray — I've never seen anything like it.
“Another thing I noticed as it was standing there was its back end; its haunches were a little bit higher than its shoulders. So I'm thinking this is some kind of freak of nature. I had no idea what it could be, but after that encounter I told a few people about it, and one person told me he didn't know when but there had been a man in Gilmer County that kept exotic cats — and some of them had escaped or had been turned loose, and he thought maybe it was one of them. But even cats I've seen from other countries didn't look anything like this. I just got the intuition that it was some kind of hybrid.”
How far away was the mysterious feline?
“I went back and studied this spot several times, and I'm a pretty good judge of measurements having been in the building trade,” he revealed. “It was on that slope in the woods, but on a direct line of sight it was probably 50 to 60 feet away.”
Did he think to get a cellphone photo?
“That's the thing of it. I sat in the truck and had a stare-off with this creature a good three to four minutes, and I'm just amazed that it's standing there looking at me!” said Miller. “The cat felt like it was a safe distance, and I thought 'Nobody's going to believe this unless I get a picture.'”
However, Miller only had an old flip-phone at the time and knew he'd have to get closer to effectively use its camera feature. So he opened the truck door to walk toward the cat.
“As soon as the truck door clicked to open, it ran away,” he said. “As long as I sat there in silence with the truck turned off, I could have looked at it the rest of the afternoon if I had wanted to. But I had work to do. It's just an interesting true tale.”
Had any other staff members or residents seen the strange gray grimalkin?
“No, there are a few other people who allegedly had sightings of big cats there, but nothing like I've described,” he said. “To me, I don't know what else you would call it except some kind of freak of nature. In the woods, there are more feral cats running around than people would think — I saw a few of those. But this one was like if you took a cat and pumped it up on steroids where it was three or four times bigger. I learned later that in cougars those larger haunches help them in pouncing for their prey.
“So it was definitely a wild predator — not a regular feral cat. It threw me for a loop! They say cats are curious, but if it had been a regular cougar I don't think it ever would have stopped. Maybe it had never seen a human before, but I couldn't figure it out. It definitely didn't have any fear of me until I got out of the truck, and then it fled.”
That's Rocky's story, and as I said, he told me he didn't think it was anything to write about until I talked him into it. His mother Bobbie and late father Bill were the early driving forces to get an apple festival going in Ellijay, and Rocky has always shot straight with me.
Last week, I was talking to a veteran law enforcement officer who grew up here and is an avid hunter, and he told me he's seen “big cat” tracks in the woods — and he knows they were not the smaller prints of a bobcat. His son saw a panther while camping up in Murphy, North Carolina.
And so the controversy of panther sightings continues. When I mentioned a wildlife biologist had implied that if they are here, they're not a breeding population but just roaming around in a wide range, the law officer believes that, too.
It seems to me, though, that with our healthy deer population in these parts it might make an apex carnivore consider settling down. Sometimes up in the mountains when I'm fixing to walk around a blind curve where homes have yet to be built, I'll holler “Hey bear! Hey bear! Coming through!” That's because I don't want to surprise mama with her cubs. However, I'm not crying out “Here, kitty, kitty!”
Whichever way you view wild critters, the larger ones can still be dangerous if startled. While in the deep woods, be observant. We live in a scenic area and there's lot of things to see in the woods; sometimes, it may be something we've never seen before.
Just ask Rocky Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.