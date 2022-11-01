For two years I'd been waiting to attend the Moving the Mountains Youth Rally in Ellijay, a spin-off creation of the Gilmer Christian Learning Center (CLC). The brainchild of director/teacher Roger Blankenship and his assistant director/teacher Barbara Huff, it took up most of a week during the summer in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and was held at Huff-Mosley Stadium.
Only thing was, after arriving in Ellijay in the fall of 1986, I still had two more years to go on my Georgia Army National Guard enlistment, and our annual two-week summer camp at Fort Stewart near the Peach State coast was during the rally.
By then, Roger had become a friend and mentor, and Barbara was a maternal if not grandmotherly figure in many young lives of her students, and my own. Then there was the always-smiling and joyous Jan Ray serving as the secretary and receptionist, a friend and problem-solver for many of the youth.
Looking back, it must have been early 1989 when I told Roger the upcoming summer would be my first chance to attend the rally. Immediately, he asked me to give my testimony. Whoa. I never bargained on this. How does a young person whose greatest fear was public speaking reply to such a request, knowing there would be hundreds of people in the stands? “Uh, sure,” I imagine saying, probably gulping in the process.
So I prayed and asked the Lord to take my fear away, and knew the rally team was praying with me. Funny thing is, I don't recall what I said on stage that summer evening, except the Scripture I used (James 4:14) and giving a shoutout to Ben Kiker, who had influenced me at his United Karate Studios in Dalton. If I didn't mention Steve Fields, also of Ellijay and Dalton, I should have.
Walking down the steps to the backstage area after finishing, the old Newsong singing group — the four-part harmony edition before the more contemporary version — was waiting to go on. They were all looking at me and one of them said, “Man, that was powerful!” I had to take his word for it, because I truly don't remember — my mind had blocked it out.
Later, second CLC director Sid Webb would become a good friend and mentor, and still is today. A few years passed and Travis Crouch became the head honcho, and he hosted a Friday morning prayer meeting for anyone who wanted to come. Tim Harrison, another good friend, would often be there with a young man or two he was mentoring, and sometimes guys going through rehab would show up. We cleared out before students started arriving, the high-schoolers probably never realizing they'd been prayed over; one request to the Almighty we all agreed on was that as soon as the kids walked through the door they would sense peace and a safe haven.
Last week, the CLC held a fundraising banquet, and more longtime good friends, Doug and Jan Hall, invited Teresa and me to sit at their table. Their daughter, Jennifer Colson, has been the director now for several years. During a skit involving middle-school students, Doug and Loy Jarrett — board members from the beginning — walked onstage with a small backpack filled with different items, the kind students carry books in, and handed it off to the youngsters. The intent was obvious: We're giving you what this community started, keep it going. Not to put too much emphasis on the first part of the verse, but it was a Psalm 71:18 moment.
A wave of emotion swept through me as these two Christian brothers and stalwart guardians of a faith journey that has impacted thousands of teens and their families walked across the stage. I thought back through the decades of how the staff and board members of the Gilmer Christian Learning Center have been part of my life, too, and for that I'm extremely thankful.
Barbara Huff told me once the CLC didn't start in 1985; it began years earlier when folks in the county began praying that young people would have something wholesome to do with their time. She felt the CLC was an answer to that prayer, and now 37 years later, thousands of kids and their families have been impacted. The little school building off the Gilmer High campus has also served as a flagship program for the Released-Time (RT) Christian Education concept — OK'ed by the U.S. Supreme Court — and has launched other RT endeavors regionally and around the country.
Regretfully, there were no CLCs when I slammed head-on into the vicissitudes of teenage life. Being able to attend classes about living a life of faith — not just hearing Sunday school lessons — might have spared me, and those I affected, a lot of heartache.
However, note that “learning” is part of the title — and through our prayers and support we can offer younger generations a brighter future in uncertain times. If you'd like to send a donation to keep a legacy of changed young lives going, mail a check to Gilmer CLC, P.O. Box 471, Ellijay, GA 30540, or visit gilmerclc.org. And try to make it to the next banquet.
