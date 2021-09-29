Mark Millican: The legend of Cher Ami

Historians and journalists are prone to remember standout moments from our past in 100-, 50- or even 20-year increments. If it's a relatively recent event, it will be recalled just a decade later.
However, sometimes in the interest of preserving history -- or just for the sake of hearing a good story -- we might write about it in an off-year. Such is the case with the 103rd anniversary of "The Lost Battalion."
Since no veterans of World War 1 are still with us, we have to rely on what others have written while the survivors were alive to tell their stories. One of the benefits of the research that's gone into telling the stories of those from our area who were killed in Vietnam is the availability of military-oriented websites, which from from time to time will release links to recounts of past battles in our nation's history. So it was with The Lost Battalion -- and to be honest, I can't recall whether it was fold3.com or army.togetherweserved.com (which also hosts other branches of the military) that supplied the link or another site.
Anyway, what some feel is one of the "greatest heroes of World War I" got my attention. Thus begins the story of The Lost Battalion of World War 1 and its diminutive savior.
The men in the nine companies of the U.S. Army's 77th Division were in a bad way, according to "History and Rhymes of the Lost Battalion" by L.C. McCollum.
They were led to believe when they advanced toward German lines in the Argonne Forest of France on Oct. 2, 1918, that they would be flanked on their left side by French forces and on the other by two American units. However, the support forces stalled and the 77th made headway so far into the enemy's front they became surrounded.
"The battalion suffered many hardships," McCollum writes. "Food was scarce and water was available only by crawling, under fire, to a nearby stream. Ammunition ran low. Communication was also a problem."
Worst of all, the stranded unit was being bombarded with "friendly" artillery shells from their own allies. Attempts to resupply the increasingly desperate troops also failed, with air drops being lost in the woods or falling into German hands. It appeared The Lost Battalion might end up in the ignoble dregs of military history.
In the era before mass communication arrived on the battlefields of the world, carrier pigeons were a preferred mode of messaging. In fact, around 600 carrier pigeons were utilized by the Army Signal Corps in World War 1.
"Radios were not as reliable since they were large and still bound by delicate wires. It also was not always possible to lay new wires quickly, and often could be extremely dangerous. While not necessarily a popular form of communication, pigeons did prove a reliable one," according to the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission.
Perhaps a bird might become the new best friend to men in dire straits. But initially, there was almost disaster.
Two days later on Oct. 4, a carrier pigeon brought the wrong coordinates to a U.S. artillery unit and it began raining shells on the 77th, killing 30 of their own troops. The message that needed to reach the rear was this: "We are along the road parallel 276.4. Our artillery is dropping a barrage directly on us. For heaven's sake, stop it." Maj. Charles Whittlesey sent out his last pigeon with that desperate communique.
Perhaps it was for heaven's sake -- or more specifically, for Americans back home calling on the Almighty for heaven's mercy through individual and united prayer -- that an unlikely hero arose. A pigeon named Cher Ami ("Dear One" in French) was called on to reach the artillery units killing their own men.
Carrier pigeons could fly up to 50 mph, but were also an easy target for German machine gunners with their deadly MG 08s, which could fire 500 rounds per minute. Even riskier, a pigeon's message -- if it could be shot down -- would end up in the hands of the enemy.
Sometimes in literature, we see the term "anthropomorphism." Put simply, the 12-cylinder word means giving human characteristics to animals. Many scribes, including yours truly, have been guilty of using this literary device, which in real life is patently ridiculous … or is it? Read the account given at worldwar1centennial.org:
"The brave bird flew straight into the German fire, dodging bullets as he went. However, his luck did not last for long. Cher Ami was hit in the chest soon after takeoff, as American soldiers watched in horror as their last hope hit the ground."
Be that as it was, the tiny aviator appeared undaunted in his mission.
"Against all odds, though, Cher Ami got up again!" the account continues. "Wounded but still alive, the little bird took flight again, charging head-on into wave after wave of gunfire. By the end of the trip, he had covered 25 miles in roughly half an hour. He arrived at base heavily wounded, but alive. Army medics were able to save Cher Ami's life, but his right leg was barely attached to his body and he was blind in one eye.
"However, because of Cher Ami's delivery, the artillery stopped and took up new firing coordinates away from American lines. The next day, shells started to fall on German positions, relieving pressure on the bloodied 77th and the battle turned in America's favor."
A taxidermist immortalized Cher Ami, standing on one leg, for the Smithsonian Institution's Division of Armed Forces History. On Oct. 8, the remaining 194 of the original 550 trapped men were rescued.
On the upcoming anniversary, we can ponder whether a little bird once exhibited the traits of bravery and heroism 103 years ago that we normally attribute only to human beings.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.