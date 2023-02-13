In November 2021 Teresa and I were visiting with a group of seniors in Dalton who had invited me to address them on Veterans Day. In detailing a bit of background, it was mentioned that my father was born and raised in West Armuchee Valley, which spans Chattooga and Walker counties.
“That's where I'm from!” a voice piped up. It was Ezma Neal Pettyjohn, whom we had never met until then. Immediately, there was a connection to my father's past, and the presentation proceeded with ease.
Last November I sat down with Ezma and she told me what life was like in this ridge-and-valley sector of Northwest Georgia. However, upon reflection one realizes her time of growing up during the Great Depression is not unlike hard times in Crow Valley and Dogwood Valley in Whitfield County, Alaculsy Valley and Fairy Valley in Murray County, or Pleasant Valley and Cashes Valley in Gilmer County. Times were hard all over back then.
Ezma was born in 1927 in West Armuchee (locally pronounced Ar-MUR-chee). When she was 13 her oldest brother Frank enlisted in the Army in 1940. He was later stationed in Hawaii as a PFC (private first class) before fighting on Okinawa where a wound took his sight. Two other brothers, James and A.P. Junior, also served in World War II.
Before and after the war, life was work-intensive yet idyllic for a young girl.
“We had a farm and I worked on it,” said Ezma. “I did everything except plow — picked cotton, made syrup and went to the gin with my daddy (A.P.). We'd carry a load on the wagon. A man would come and set up and people would bring their (sugar) cane to him to make syrup. I'd get to go do that, too. The syrup would be put into gallon buckets and we'd give him a certain amount of the syrup (for pay).”
She added her family didn't sell the syrup but kept it for consumption, even though “cash money was hard to come by.”
“Cotton was our money crop, and that's when we'd be able to order our shoes and everything,” Ezma continued. “We'd draw around our foot and send that to Sears.”
The family also grew corn and vegetables, including sweet potatoes and Irish potatoes. Also, black-eyed peas.
“I hated to pick those things because they'd stick your legs after they had dried,” she recalled. “In the summer, we'd pick blackberries and we had wild plums. We'd go to the mountains and pick huckleberries, and Momma canned all that stuff. We had a cider press and made apple cider. We dried apples, too, we'd put them up on top of a building to dry. And I'd be the one to get up there and spread 'em out. We had peach trees, and back then we didn't have all those (tree) diseases because I don't remember that we ever sprayed them.”
Livestock was also a mainstay.
“We had three cows; I milked one of them and my brothers milked the other two,” Ezma said. “We had mules to do the plowing. Later, Daddy got a tractor, and he sure was proud of that!”
Speaking of her father, she said, “My daddy was always ready to go help with the planting and the plowing, whatever needed to be done if anybody needed help. Neighbors visited each other; we'd sit out on the porch and talk. I had a friend that liked to sit and listen to them talk, but not me, I wanted to be out playing!”
One of the games was called “Annie Over.”
“We'd say 'Annie Over!' and then throw the ball over the house,” remembered Ezma. “Then somebody would run with it — I don't remember exactly what it was all about. We played dodge ball, and had a tin thing that goes around a barrel in a loop (stave). We'd put that up in a tree, and we didn't have a basketball but had a rubber ball we'd play basketball with.”
There were also outdoor basketball goals at school, and at one time the West Armuchee boys won the county's junior tournament. It was mostly brothers, the Gilstrap boys and Colter boys and her brothers, James and A.P. Junior. However, it seemed during the Depression that “we worked all the time, and if we had a chance to play we did. My daddy could always find something to do. Even in rainy weather, we'd pick off peanuts or shuck corn.”
There were three houses of worship in the valley, a Black church and Baptist and Methodist churches.
“We only had church once a month, so we'd go to another church when we didn't have it, and they came to our church some, too,” said Ezma. “The church was our life; we had Sunday school and prayer meeting on Wednesday night. We had young people's service, too, and a social where they'd get together on Saturday night; sometimes on Tuesday night the youth would prepare Scripture messages and roll them up and throw them out at households while riding on the back of a wagon because there were no cars in the valley; and we had a week-long revival.”
Ezma remembers when she was 10 or 12 that kids would get out of church on a Sunday, their only day of rest, and walk up and down the roads because “we didn't have anything to do. We'd just get together and talk and walk up and down the road; we didn't have any cars to interfere with our walking.”
Her future husband, Ernest Pettyjohn, was in the sixth grade when they moved to West Armuchee.
“We met at school, I guess, and he came to our church,” she said. “We were married 52 years; we had our 50th anniversary at Mount Vernon Methodist Church. Ernest was a teacher at West Side (in Whitfield County), but he left around 1971 to become the postmaster of Rocky Face. There were three people running for that (postmaster job) and they were all teachers. Two of them were principals, and Ernest got it. He was postmaster until they built the new post office (across Highway 41).”
When I asked Ezma if she knew my father's family in the valley, I was thrilled to find out she did. She remembers my grandmother, Lottie Norman Millican, and also her brother Ralph Norman. And then there's the photo my cousin, Melanie Chapman, shared late last year. Ezma said it was taken in the first or second grade. It's easy to pick out my father in the photo — in fact, most people can do it easily because we look so much alike. Ezma is sitting right behind my dad in the grainy, black-and-white picture.
Much of this column will resonate with older readers. If it or a similar experience about growing up during the Depression rings true, I'd be interested in hearing about it. You can email me at trail_blazer@ellijay.com. Thanks!
