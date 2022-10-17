It was my umpteenth time walking back and forth from the authors' tent at the Prater's Mill Country Fair to the exhibitors' parking area, but Sunday after church was Teresa's first visit. As we neared the walkway under the Highway 2 bridge near the mill and Coahulla Creek Falls, she was taken aback.
“Wow!” she exclaimed as we trod amid a fleet of tractors staged by the Peach State Antique Tractor and Engine Club. My wife grew up on a Tennessee farm, so I'm sure it was like going back in time to her childhood when she remembered how her dad had to suddenly brake and catch her from being slung underneath a giant tractor tire. She was riding shotgun and he was trying to avoid a giant hole.
(A sidebar story about my own experience with a tractor was almost my last. While clearing brush to build Nob North Golf Course as part of the parks staff of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department — I would later work there as a part-time youth athletics coach during college — the tractor attachment caught on an old fence line that was hidden by vines and overgrowth. When the fence line pulled taut, the positive traction on the tractor's rear wheels did not stop. The front wheels began to lift off the ground, and I saw the color drain out of my supervisor's face, his mouth opening in shock. In just a couple of heartbeats it would have turned all the way over and crushed me. Out of reflex my left foot slammed down on the clutch and the front end bounced back to earth. Thanks, Mom, for those prayers.)
As I hawked books with some other writers, Teresa walked around the fair with our daughter-in-law Beth and grandsons Elijah and Samuel. It was their first fair-going, and they returned with the requisite cotton candy and other goodies. A high point of the weekend was getting to see old friends not seen in decades, including classmates Alan Foster and his wife Diane, who lived at the opposite end of Marshall Drive from us back in the day. As well, Cheryl Mastin Clarey and her husband John dropped by. The Mastins were our across-the-street neighbors in those halcyon times.
With school out on Monday, Elijah was spending the night with a friend. Gran asked Sam if he wanted to come to Ellijay with us, and he nodded yes. We crammed into the cab of my Ranger and headed east after the fair, which thankfully was a productive venue for selling books.
Before school started, the boys had spent some time with us, and Sam stayed with me step-by-step during my soil erosion inspections on a hot summer Monday. It's not easy walking a lot of hills, but he managed the challenge. Last week he again kept pace, but Gran said I was actually trying to keep up with him in light of his youth football team being undefeated this fall. When we got to a commercial site with extensive acreage — about a 45-minute hike to photo-document two parcels — it gave me time to explain the ins and outs of erosion control and comment on our surroundings.
Before starting out, I reached into the pickup bed and gave him the remaining two-thirds of my Favorite Walking Stick of All Time. Two weeks prior it was used to knock some thick poke sallet stalks out of the way to make a path, and the stick broke. Although it had the perfect weight and heft for a hiking staff, it was still too light to bear my full weight if I were to try and cross a stream or navigate some boulders. So it's probably good it broke before then.
Grabbing a second inferior stick out of the truck bed, I steered us toward a line of silt fences and a voluminous sedimentation ditch. We came up on some logs and I showed Sam how to tap on the other side of it to check for snakes before crossing over.
“What if the snake waited to bite you when you stepped over the log, Pop?” he asked. Good question, which is not unusual for our 9-year-old. “You hope it strikes the stick first, but just in case it doesn't I step on the log and take a big step to get to the other side.” We rambled on around the perimeter of the site, looking for discrepancies.
Nearing an area where a lot of dirt-moving was taking place, Sam began to scale some fresh red soil to try to get to the top of the mound. “Don't try that, buddy, there could be another dump truck dumping dirt off the top there,” I advised. He clambered back down, and it reminded me of a dream I'd had around a week prior of being buried in a load of dirt. It startled me awake, thinking I should always try to spit in such a situation, if possible, and dig opposite from where gravity took it. (My daughter Amy gave me a book on surviving any situation a couple of Christmases ago, and I believe that's in there in regard to getting buried in an avalanche.)
We continued along a silt fence line and I told him to watch out for the iron stakes holding it up, because they could cut you. In fact, earlier this year I had to get a tetanus shot after my knee failed to clear one when crossing it. I looked it up — they're called Metal T-Posts or Safety Fence Posts — and they're more effective than the wooden stakes that will eventually rot in our humid Georgia weather and let the silt fence sag.
At the apex of the site, we could look south and see the Rich Mountain Range that towers over Gilmer and Fannin counties, along with the appropriately-named Doublehead Gap. With the mountains as a backdrop, I pulled out my cellphone and Sam posed next to a limb of red maple leaves that had turned. The photo was sent to his parents and Gran.
On the way back, I pointed out some mica flakes in the red clay soil, explaining they were a mineral and not a rock, and how Gran and Pop had found a chunk of it on the way to another site that was bigger than your hand. You could peel it off in layers and see through it, I reported. He wants to find one that big, too.
Maybe we'll find one even bigger for him one day, hopefully before he doesn't care to hang out with his grandparents anymore. I desire that all our grandchildren will develop a love of the outdoors and learn to be good stewards of the natural world, and their parents seem to be doing a good job of that.
And although none of them are from farm families, I'd like to see them get a chance to drive a tractor one day. It would be an awesome and memorable experience, I'm sure, and they'll certainly need us there to make sure they're doing it safely.
