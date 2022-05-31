From time to time on social media — and more often lately — it seems someone who has allegedly had a bad experience with a local service provider such as a restaurant or convenience store feels burdened to share it with others. Presumably, this is to warn us not to do business there since they were offended, suffered an injustice and/or have become deeply resentful. Indeed, there are sites and pages dedicated to “customer experiences” and the like.
This, despite the fact that eateries and merchants are literally begging people to apply for a job and actually work for a wage, and have to close their business or restaurant early so those who do find work honorable can get some rest and not have to work double shifts to keep customers happy, well-fed and feeling good about themselves.
That's why it was so refreshing when newspaper colleague and fellow grandparent Alice Adkins shared an article she copied out of the Metter Advertiser in Southeast Georgia. It's called “Wash days — back in the day!” and gives us not only a glimpse into the past, but some encouragement during times some of us feel the need to be “flame throwers” when we don't get our way. So here goes:
“Today I'm going to tell you how wash days were way back in 1916. All the fantastic household products that make life so much easier today remind me of some instructions I read that an Appalachian grandmother gave to a new bride concerning how to wash clothes. You might want to copy it and stick it up over your automatic washer and dryer. Then, every time you're tempted to have a pity party because life isn't so perfect, you can read it.
“This is Wash Day 1916: 'Bild (build) fire in backyard and heat kettle of rain water; 2) Set tubs so smoke won't blow in eyes if wind is pert; 3) Shave one hold (whole) cake of lie (lye) soap in bilin (boiling) water; 4) Sort things — make three piles, one pile white, one pile colored, one pile work britches and rags; 5) Stir flour in cold water to smooth, then thin down with bilin water; 6) Rub dirty spots on board, scrub hard, then bile … rub colored, don't bile, just rinch (rinse) in starch”
"But wait, you're not through washing yet:
“'7) Take things out of kettle with broomstick handle, then rinch and starch; 8) Hang old rags on fence; 9) Spread tee (tea) towels on grass; 10) Pore (pour) rinch water in flower bed; 11) Scrub porch with hot soapy water; 12) Turn tubs upside down; 13) Go put on a fresh dress, smooth hair with side combs, brew cup of tea, sit and rest awhile and rock a spell and count blessings.'”
And now some more advice from the Advertiser later in the piece.
“I like what Susan Wiener wrote called Cheery-O! — 'If you smile, the day will be cheery. If you smile, the day will be bright. If you think good thoughts, you'll be happy, and everything will turn out just right. So don't let a frown turn you sour, don't let bad thoughts make you blue, just always remember, think positively, for how you feel is up to you.'
“Looking on the bright side of life will never cause eye strain. Most of us will probably miss out on life's big prizes — the Pulitzer, the Heisman, Oscars — but we're all eligible for life's small pleasures like a pat on the back, a 4-pound bass, a full moon, an empty parking space, a crackling fire, a great meal, a glorious sunset. Enjoy life's tiny delights, there are plenty for all of us.”
And a final "laugh line" — “One lady said there will be no crisis next week — my schedule is already full.”
So there you have it. Just remember, the person you want to harangue, criticize and abuse with your words — or from the shield of your keyboard — may be a single mom who just had to deal with a resentful customer, and whose spilled milk and half-full plates you left behind to clean up may make her heartsick because she's working two jobs and still having trouble keeping food on the table for her own kids.
Try kind words, telling her you realize she's hurried and harried, and leave a nice tip. You may be giving her encouragement to stay on the job and not quit, on herself … and on life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.