Mark Millican: Volcanos, videos and hoot owls

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.