Mark Millican: We can't bury our heritage

There's a small grave just up a hillside off a gravel road in north Whitfield County. One hundred and fifty-seven years ago, a spectator — if he or she dared — could have witnessed the Battle of Tunnel Hill in a nearby field from this vantage point. On a day in early May during the penultimate year of the Civil War, the boys in blue took this skirmish to essentially begin the campaign to capture Atlanta. The boys in gray retreated south to successfully defend Dalton by strategically using mountains, gaps and a flooded creek.
But I digress a bit.
It's not a young child in that final resting place, mind you. It's a leg. Specifically, the formerly ambulating right appendage of Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood. Hood, according to what many college professors consider the scholarly-lightweight source Wikipedia, “had a reputation for bravery and aggressiveness that sometimes bordered on recklessness.”
Whether that abandon cost men under his command their lives is unknown by this pseudo-historian columnist, but the truth is Hood left a lot of his own blood on the battlefield. He lost the use of his left arm forever in this earthly realm at the Battle of Gettysburg, and just over two months later that right leg at Chickamauga.
But just in case the reckless Hood lost his life, the leg stayed with him for awhile so the general could be buried in one piece. After he moved on from Tunnel Hill, however, the by-now-ripe leg reportedly stayed, and is presumably buried on that hillside under the woodline. A small Confederate flag, probably placed there by a sympathetic re-enactor in the annual Battle of Tunnel Hill, is poked into the ground next to the headstone that reads "'Here Lyes the Leg of the Gallant Hood, Sept. 20, 1863."
A stone's throw away is the Clisby Austin House, once used as a Civil War hospital and where Gen. Billy Sherman encamped for a week trying to figure out how to outskirt Gen. Joe Johnston's forces in Dalton. By the way, Johnston's benign statue was recently canceled from downtown and moved to a less-prominent location. The Austin home, and the nearby tunnel, were visited last week during a tour my wife, Teresa, and I were fortunate to attend.
A small cadre of re-enactors — blue and gray — had volunteered to regale us with the dialogue and trappings of a field hospital. Near the surgeon's tent, a pile of bloody (plastic) limbs had piled up. A wounded Confederate, next in line to have his leg amputated, was asked by a Union officer, “Johnny Reb, why ya still here when the odds are stacked so heavy against ya?” Answereth the injured man, “Billy Yank, I'm still here because you're still here.”
By the way, Johnston figured out Sherman's flanking move and retreated south to meet him at the bloody Battle of Resaca, where old photographs showed every tree shorn of its leaves and limbs by the incessant barrage of grapeshot, canister shot and cannonballs. A Civil War buff friend told me Resaca was “one of the few later battles of the war where the bayonet came into play.” Like I said, bloody.
It's intriguing to go back in time and visit these sites of yore, but sometimes we need a strong stomach. Inside the eponymous cool tunnel built through the hill, constructed upon the backs of my ancestors, the Irish immigrants, we learned of the cost in human life under such an endeavor. Upon thinking one of them could have been my forefather, I marveled. Today is, after all, St. Patrick's Day.
A couple of weeks ago, I was following a historical thread on social media and it reminded me to go to an online book site and check the price of a tome I've been wanting to purchase. Unbelievably, the definitive "Annals of Upper Georgia Centered in Gilmer County," by George Gordon Ward (published in 1965), had gotten down to $50, so I snatched it up. It had been fetching upward of $150 and above.
It arrived, and I began reading. In wagons, on horseback and by foot, migration to Gilmer County began sometime after the Revolutionary War (pardon the vagueness, I haven't read that far yet). Ben Sitten, who died in 1958, wrote down the oral tradition he'd gathered of his clan from Buncombe County, North Carolina, in Chapter One:
“Ranging along wilderness streams, through rugged gaps, between mountain walls, the migrants pushed south and west, letting nothing them dismay. When a river in flood barred the way, they simply waited until it ran down. It took that group 30 days to reach Ellijay, which they did on Christmas Day 1848 … Everybody slept on pallets on the ground as near the fire as safety allowed (wolves could be heard as the sun went down).
“Bathing pools were spring branches and larger woodland streams … everybody breakfasted at daybreak around the fire. Everyone, before resuming travel, was at liberty to take a swallow of whiskey … Among the multiplied obstacles were huge boulders, logs, steep mountain sides, impossible cliffs that had to be skirted somehow, not to mention stumps, bogs, mudholes and dizzy grades.”
And so it went. As reading time allows, I'll be sharing some more from this remarkable local chronicle of bygone eras. It's been said those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. I tend to agree with that, and also feel we can learn a lot about our own ancestry during the search.
Perhaps it's because I was born just 180 years after the famous Ride of Paul Revere on April 18, or maybe it's due to the fact there is so much history around us — Native American, early settlers, Civil War and African American — that I believe it would be ignorant of us to deny its lessons.
In my humble opinion, we can't just bury our heritage like an old shot-off leg.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
