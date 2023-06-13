After moving to Ellijay in the late summer of 1986, it seemed as if I was meeting impactful people left and right. One of those influencers was U.S. Worley, a retired educator by the time I got to town. Every time he saw me he asked, “Mark, do you know the three most important decisions a man will make in his life?”
Maybe he didn’t remember asking before, or more likely he thought I needed to hear it again, but instead of replying “Yes” I just said, “Tell me, Mr. Worley.”
“Who are you going to serve, God or the devil? Who will you choose for your mate? What will your life’s work be?” this sage of Gilmer County prioritized anew. There were other mentors in those early years in Apple Country as well: Charlie Waters, Barbara Huff, Roger Blankenship, the Bunch family, Lawrence L. Stanley, Robert Leftwich, Roger Starnes and many others who had interests in Dalton, such as Ben Kiker and Steve Fields.
Too, there were “celebrities” brought to town in the political and sports realm by Joe McCutchen and his Commitment to Excellence program in our local schools. The politicos are mostly forgotten, but a big thrill was getting to meet Vince Dooley. Upon getting his autograph I asked him to personalize it for my lifelong buddy, Austin Crow, one of the world’s biggest Bulldog fans. It hangs in his home today.
Joe helped me get in touch with Homer Rice of Georgia Tech to assist me in writing a column, and I once drove down to Atlanta to hear former Yellow Jackets coach Bill Curry speak at a ministry event. Consequently, he helped provide more info so I could write a column based on a story in his speech. Many years ago, Jimmy Carter came to a Habitat for Humanity house built on the Gilmer-Fannin line and sold copies of his new book, “An Outdoor Journal,” to support a ministry of Ellijay First Baptist Church. I was there to take a photo, and Pastor James Holt had mercy on me and fronted me one of the books since I was short on cash. (I think I still owe for that copy!)
Back to more local luminaries, there were the tutors and members of the old Gilmer County Reading Program board: Betty Whiteside, Jim and Billie Adams, Nanette West, Virginia Perkins, Clyde Edwards and others. We weren’t all of the same political stripe, but had a common goal — teaching adults how to read. Back in those days people wanted to become literate for two primary reasons: to be able to read to their children, and to read the Bible.
That board of directors paid for my way to the Literacy Volunteers of America (LVA) conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1988, and I met entrepreneur Wally “Famous” Amos of cookie fame. Later in the event, Walter Anderson of Parade magazine gave the keynote address. I sat on the front row and was the first to shake his hand and thank him for his inspiring words.
The next year the board sent me to a second LVA conference in Virginia Beach, Virginia. By that time I was contributing to a regional running newspaper on the side and saw in its race calendar where there was a 5-miler in nearby Norfolk on Saturday morning. I had flown up and didn’t have a car and neither did I want to take a taxi that far, so I dressed in my running gear and stuck my thumb out.
The race was sponsored by the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), and ministry leader Pat Robertson himself was firing the starting pistol. Before it began, I walked over and introduced myself, telling him what the 700 Club had meant to me and where I was from.
“Georgia! What are you doing here from Georgia?” he asked with a big smile and genuine curiosity. I told him about LVA and he congratulated me.
Robertson’s passing last week made me think of that chance meeting. When so many people in life pass on and one more is added to the list, it brings to mind the influence they’ve had when they touched your life. Sadly, the mainstream media seemed to be hung up on him being remembered as “making religion central to Republican Party politics,” and if one wants to look for anti-Pat Robertson material it can be found online. However, he served in the Korean War as a U.S. Marine and later credited a World War II veteran for his conversion to Christianity.
Although eclipsed in renown by Samaritan’s Purse with its imprimatur of Billy and Franklin Graham, CBN’s Operation Blessing relief organization distributes more than two million pounds of free food and supplies each week in the U.S. alone, according to its website. I’ve read several books by Christian broadcasters and learned of their early challenges of procuring air time and the funds to pay for it, and the many obstacles that were intentionally placed in their way.
These days, any Christian leader who “goes public” leaves himself or herself open to criticism by a wide range of people. and it’s easy to rail against televangelists and some of their revenue-producing tactics — I too have cringed at the plea to “give into the fertile soil of this ministry.” It’s so easy to make blanket statements and paint with a broad brush about people and people-groups these days. Oftentimes it’s not warranted, but this is America and it’s your right to say what you want, even when your own words may be intolerant.
However, it’s also our history in this country that Christian organizations have started colleges, hospitals and other socially beneficial ministries in times past and present, such as food pantries, homeless shelters — and reading programs. As well, when catastrophes and crises strike at state, national and international levels, it’s often ministries and denominational church districts who have rapid-response teams trained and ready to go to provide food, shelter and medicine in emergencies.
To me, Robertson came across on TV as knowledgeable, personable and compassionate. In person, he was friendly and took the time to speak to a total stranger. I’m thankful for him and his outreach that touched me in a profound way. We need more positive influencers like Pat Robertson, both locally and around the world.
