Exiting I-75 to get onto Walnut Avenue and take my grandsons to the barber shop, I eased into the left-turn lane at the traffic light. Suddenly, a horn began blowing and I looked into the side-view mirror to notice a heretofore unseen little car whose driver seemed to want to pass between my SUV and the guard rail. The turn lane to my right was open so he swerved over, came to a stop beside me and rolled down his glass to reveal a florid face that was shouting something.
My older grandson in the passenger side was oblivious with a phone in front of him and earbuds in. I stared at the irate dude for a few moments and kept the window up, not hearing a word he said. My younger grandson, however, had noticed and said, “What's that guy want, Pop?”
“He's mad because he can't drive as fast as he wants to,” I replied.
The light changed and the little car swerved over in front of me to show how I had allegedly cut him off when all other cars exiting the interstate were coming to a halt. I slowed down to avoid hitting him. He then sped up to the next light so I was behind him, and when it changed to green, he sat there and turned his flashers on. That was to show me, I guess ... but what? That he was in control?
It was about that time I noticed a special forces sticker of some type on his car, and deduced he was enlightening a guy in a big SUV with a U.S. Marine emblem on the back glass that I wasn't in his league. Lord help us, I thought, if he really is special forces and we're sending that kind of impatient hothead into combat with his fellow soldiers. Then I figured he probably bought the car from a true soldier and didn't want to peel off the sticker so he could be a wannabe.
After a few seconds, he zoomed away and began swerving in and out of traffic. A message I'd heard on the radio a few weeks ago came to mind. The pastor was pointing out — as many Christians have already realized — that the hardest time to be a believer is when you're behind the wheel of an automobile. Think about it, the preacher said. If you're not in a hurry, everything's cool and you're just tooling down the road without a care in the world. However, if you're in a hurry then anybody driving slow in front of you is a hindrance, and that's putting it mildly.
As the late comedian George Carlin wryly observed, “Anybody driving slower than me is a moron; anyone driving faster than me is an idiot.”
With gas prices as high as they are, I'm surprised some people still drive as fast as they do. Being semi-retired, I find it's not as important to get someplace fast anymore — and that undoubtedly keeps my wallet from getting lighter at the gas pump as well. Too, I've observed through the years that more emphasis is being placed on highway safety to try to get us all to slow down and pay attention. For instance, when I was growing up paving crews didn't construct the little raised ridges in the median and on the edge of the asphalt to let you know when you were getting out of lane.
In fact, those little ridges may have saved us from crashing one morning. Teresa and I hadn't been married long and decided to vacation at the gulf. Often before road trips I don't sleep well, and being young and carefree then (we were both in our 50s), I just decided we should get up and leave around 3 a.m. We stopped in Eufaula, Alabama, for a biscuit — and more coffee. But there's one thing I've learned — if you're depending on coffee to keep you awake when you haven't had enough sleep, you can only push it so far.
Sure enough, we got down the road and in full daylight I began to veer off the road, having fallen asleep at the wheel. The roaring sound of those little ridges woke me up and Teresa also awakened to ask, “Did you just run off the road?” Yep. I let her drive awhile.
Hopefully as we get older, we pick up on ways to stay safer on the road and keep others secure as well. For instance, when I was covering the “cops and courts” beat for the Dalton Daily Citizen, I leaned a lot from the former public information officer of the Dalton Police Department, Bruce Frazier. While discussing traffic stops by law enforcement with him, he told me something I've never forgotten. Whereas before I — like many of you other drivers — flashed our headlights to let other motorists know there was a traffic stop or cruiser up ahead looking for speeders, Bruce taught me I may be alerting a fugitive from the law.
In other words, I have important females in my life, and by warning an unknown driver I may be letting a rapist know the law is up ahead, meaning he could turn around and stay free another day. Besides, it's against the law to warn other drivers by flashing your lights — and also to pass back a turn signal.
The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety actually warns us when they're cracking down by issuing a dictum that we're also trying to teach our grandchildren — speeding causes most accidents. To wit:
“Operation Southern Slow Down speed crackdown begins Monday (July 18-24) in five southeastern states. The mission is to save lives by putting the brakes on reckless driving and speeding.”
They have some cool stuff on their website, gahighwaysafety.org. Here's one of the posters: “You have a 99% chance of surviving a venomous spider bite. You only have a 50% chance of surviving a crash with no seat belt.”
But wait, there's more, and since teen drivers are out in force this summer: “Ten percent of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were distracted ... Here's a scary stat that's worth sharing: 9% of drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in 2019 fatal crashes were reported as distracted. This age group has the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of the fatal crashes.”
And to adults as well: “When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting your phone away. Just because other people do it doesn't mean texting and driving is 'normal' behavior.”
As for hotheads who didn't get the inside lane at a traffic light on red and go into road rage, just chill. The next guy who allegedly offended you may not be a laid-back semi-retiree with grandkids.
