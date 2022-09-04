In reality, my byline should go to the friend who related this story at the recent Spring Place Festival. Under the Shawn Chapman Funeral Home tent, Benny Huggins was selling his delicious honey and I was trying to sell books. Spring Place native and career educator Randall Richards moseyed over from where he was volunteering and began to tell stories.
Also a Vietnam veteran, Richards described his service in Air Mobile of the 1st Cavalry Division as “one of the goofy guys riding in choppers with no doors as we sat with our legs hanging out … Air Mobile just meant we got in trouble quicker.” He adds his toenails “get a twinge” every time he hears a helicopter flying over.
Back in the 1950s, a white dog showed up one day with a group of boys at a pickup baseball game across from the Vann House. Randall took the dog home since no one else claimed him.
“As darkness fell over Spring Place, my mother went out and gave the dog some leftovers from our supper,” he recalled. “In the back of my mind, I knew he was going to be my dog and I already had a name for him. I had always wanted a dog named Spot, so I named him Spot even though he had none.”
When a boy has always wanted a dog named Spot, any ol' dawg'll do.
Spot was faithful. And so was the Richards family who went to Spring Place Baptist Church on Sunday.
“Mother looked back and saw that Spot was following us to church,” said Randall. “When we turned in at the church, old Spot turned in, too. I was watching and hoping he would follow us rather than returning to his real home. Spot sat beside the car as we all unloaded and headed for the door. He walked along with us.”
As pastor, Preacher Barnes commented that the Richards' dog had joined them at church. In fact, Spot began to serve the congregation right off the bat.
“There was one step outside the door and Preacher Barnes was standing on the right side shaking hands and welcoming everyone to the service,” Randall said. “Lo and behold, Spot walked over to the left side of the door and sat down on the step. Some kid put his hand out to Spot and to my surprise, Spot raised his paw and shook hands with the kid.”
On Sunday evening, they were back at church — and wouldn't you know it, so was the white dog with nary a spot.
“From that day forward, Spot attended church on a regular basis,” Randall reported. “He would leave for church about 30 minutes before we left the house, and would be sitting on the left side of the step when we got there. Preacher Barnes would be shaking hands on the right, and then people would turn and shake hands with Spot.”
Spot served in other capacities as well, such as agricultural.
“In the fall, we picked cotton,” continued Randall. “We would have to drive the tractor with the trailer loaded with the cotton we had picked to the gin, always in the evening so it would be ginned early the next morning. Spot would lay under the trailer all night to protect it during the night. Needless to say, my dad began to develop an affection for Spot.”
The boys all sat on the back pew at church. Right behind them was “the greatest dog in the world, Spot!”
Sundays with Spot serving as greeter and protector at the church went off without a hitch for some time, at least until an Easter Sunday morning in 1954. A Reverend Williamson delivered the sermon as an associational missionary, accompanied by his wife who was also a soloist. Of course, everyone was dressed in their very best. Randall set the scene:
“The girls usually wore new dresses, and would be carrying their Easter baskets filled with dyed eggs and candy eggs. The morning service went off without a hitch. Everyone left for home, except Spot. He had duty at the church all day on Sunday. Now you have got to get a clear picture of the setting in the early 1950s. There was no air conditioning, and the windows were all raised in hope that a breeze would blow through the sanctuary. Everyone had a fan with a wooden handle and a pretty picture of Jesus. ... The doors stood open ... .
“Mr. Davis led one last congregational song, then Mrs. Williamson stood and walked up front. The pianist struck an introduction, and Mrs. Williamson began to sing 'Were You There?' Everything was cool until I heard toenails on the wooden floor. I looked back and Spot had gotten up and was headed for the aisle. I reached to grab him, but only got a handful of hair. I quickly leaned forward to tell my brother, Del, to grab him. All he got was a handful of hair. Spot was headed for an altar call.”
Something in the song spoke to Spot's heart, for he walked up about 10 feet from Mrs. Williamson and sat down.
“He was truly impressed with that song,” Randall said he could tell. “His head leaned to the left, and then to the right. Mrs. Williamson tried to not look down at Spot. Most of the people in the church were aware of Spot’s arrival at the location and his obvious reaction to the spirit that seemed to be moving in the church. I had relaxed and thought he would just return to his location behind our pew as soon as she finished her song.”
However, Mrs. Williamson’s “lovely, but clear and piercing voice” moved Spot further when she hit the high notes in the chorus. Then the unthinkable happened.
“Anyone who is familiar with the song knows that it's a question of 'Were you there when they crucified my Lord?'” Randall attested. “It is almost a howling moan of guilt as the question is carried out in song.”
Well, Spot certainly construed it as a howling moan.
“Being thoroughly moved by the spirit, the greatest dog in the world began to join in as he turned his head toward heaven and let out with what, I am certain, Spot considered to be a joyful, harmonizing accompaniment,” Randall relayed.
Mr. Richards, though, was neither moved nor amused.
“About two pews ahead of Spot my daddy levitated from the pew, and with a face as red as I have ever seen before, grabbed Spot by the back of the neck and walked toward the back door,” said son Randall. “His eyes made contact with mine, and I knew my life would end that very night. Spot’s back feet were barely touching the floor as he was drug from the sanctuary.”
Randall heard the door close just as Mrs. Williamson was finishing up, and his father “looked like he was walking a mile up the aisle to his seat.” Be that as it may, there was still one more surprise.
“As Daddy sat down, Reverend Williamson stood and walked to the pulpit. He looked at my daddy and said, 'Troy, don’t be so hard on Spot — he is the most faithful member of his church!” Randall said. “Everyone laughed and I thought my life had been spared. But then I realized my daddy never even smiled. His face was still red.”
Silently, the Richards clan got into the car to go home, with Spot following.
“I’m sure Spot was trying to figure out what he did wrong,” reflected Randall. “Nothing was ever said about the incident — except thereafter, my dad made a point of closing the door of the church before he walked to his seat.”
