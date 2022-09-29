Braced against October’s chill with light coats and scarves, the bleachers are filled with eager fans ready to cheer their home football team. Excitement fills the air. The aroma of burning wood somewhere off in the distance pleases the senses.
Off to the side our eyes catch a glimpse of orange and gold as swirling leaves get caught up in a gust of wind. Furry squirrels scamper fast along the grass, stuffing themselves with fallen acorns. The nip in the air assures us a new season is in full swing.
Autumn is here at long last. She makes no apologies for her grand entrance. We seek none. Like an old friend returning from a long journey, we welcome her.
The air is crisp and so very pleasing. Long gone now is the hot summer. In its place are delightful colors that dot the landscape. Water sprinklers have ceased, and golden beds of languishing grass now cover the lawns. Colors hang heavily upon the trees in the form of leaves. Their hues are so vivid, so deep, it seems as if we could scoop them from the trees and hold them in our cold hands. The sound of crunching leaves beneath our boots brings a welcoming, familiar sound. For now fall takes center stage.
Everyone knows that in autumn apple tarts are sweeter. Seasonal fruit conjures up visions of baked delights which no other season offers. Suddenly our homes take on the fragrance of rich spices. We welcome the nights with cozy pajamas and homemade quilts as we curl up with a book near the hearth. The fire’s warm, crackling embers melt away the cares of the day. The cooler weather practically cries out “Cuddle up!” The harvest moon looms out at us as it seems to stare, holding us delightfully captive in the moment. We watch our breath drift off into the night air.
Fall brings a myriad of festivals, tempting even the tightest purse strings. Delightful crafts and home-baked goods find their way into the trunks of our cars. Pumpkins and apples are in ample supply. On behalf of our waistlines we are thankful that fall festivals offer their temptations but once a year.
As daylight gives way to evening twilight, the sounds of family gathering for fall visits and holidays bring joy to the heart and satisfy the soul. Home is where we kick off our shoes and shake off the fallout of the outside world for a brief respite. For many it is the starting point of who we are. For a few it is the finish line of a life too briefly lived.
We learned long ago that family offers us a security unlike any other. If we have lived long enough, lived our lives well, with God smiling upon us, we find home to be a soft place to cushion the hurts. Home is a place to be ourselves, to reflect. Life has taught us that time is fleeting and there‘s no holding sway over it. So, we make haste to enjoy the moment. We know well it will never come again. Yes, autumn will return to us, but this moment of contentment will be altered in some way. We are gifted with only this moment. The heart stirs in awe upon the reflection of its offerings.
So bake the pumpkin bread, sit down to a cup of hot cider, savor the outdoor views, the cool breezes, the beautiful colors. Inhale the fresh air. Take it all in and live life with a thankful heart. Autumn is here and it is magnificent.
