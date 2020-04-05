Meet Angel

When you meet this girl, you will know why the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia just had to name her Angel. Sweet and affectionate, Angel is a 2-year-old female American Eskimo/husky mix with a thick white coat.
This breed requires plenty of exercise. Angel will do best with an active family where she can burn off energy. She would make a good running or hiking partner.
Extremely social, Angel loves her time playing outside with her doggie pals. Another doggie companion to wrestle and play tag with will help keep her occupied. A fenced-in yard is necessary as her breed has a tendency to roam. She will be a good companion for a family with older children.
Go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. The organization is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA, 30719.
