Meet Goose

Contributed photo

Goose

Sweet Goose was rescued from the pound and was just a tiny baby. He is now a year old and the sweetest boy. Goose knows his name and will come when you call him -- if you use the right tone.

Goose is a beautiful tabby with the most amazing eyes. Come meet this sweet boy at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. Put your application in at hwnwga.org and make him a part of your family.

The Humane Society is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

