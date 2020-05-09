Skip is a 1-year-old male doberman/greyhound-mix who was abandoned by his previous owner.
Fortunately, he was brought to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia to begin his new life.
Skip is a big guy with long legs who loves to run and play. If you like jogging or going on long hikes, this is the dog for you. He will be best suited for an active family with older children. Skip is very friendly and outgoing and gets along great with other dogs. He would welcome a friendly doggie pal in his new home. A fenced-in yard will be needed to make sure he doesn't wander from home.
If you are ready for fun and adventure, come meet Skip. He is sure to win your heart. Go to hsnwga.org to complete an application to be pre-approved. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
