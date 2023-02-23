Sometimes it’s hard to try new things, especially new foods. I’ve found myself very comfortable eating the foods I grew up enjoying. As I get older, I’m trying to branch out and see what’s available that I haven’t tried. Our community has a huge variety of restaurants that I’m placing on my bucket list to visit.
One restaurant that I am so glad I visited is Antojo Cocina y Cantina on King Street in Dalton. The location is very inviting, and the owner is one of the kindest, friendliest people I’ve met! She can answer any questions you have about the foods on the menu, explain in detail about each food and will take such great care of you as a customer. They brought Latin American flavors to Dalton, which is a mix of authentic Colombian, Venezuelan, Guatemalan, Salvadorian and Mexican dishes.
Some of their foods are things I’ve never eaten, but I am proud of myself for wanting to experience new menus, and I am glad I did. The food is amazing. It’s as good as the service you will receive while dining.
I started the meal with appetizers of shredded beef arepas and tequenos. The tequenos are pieces of cheese wrapped in delicious dough and fried. Oh my. They are wonderful. The shredded beef arepas (they also offer these stuffed with a creamy avocado chicken salad) are crispy corn cakes stuffed with the most tender, juicy, tasty, shredded beef in the world, and the delicious corn cakes are tender and tasty — you can tell they are homemade — made from scratch, ingredients. Both are served with a homemade garlic dipping sauce. Each food is a flavorful bite of enjoyment. These are their most popular appetizers.
The entrée I enjoyed was the patacon, which is a sandwich of large slices of battered, twice fried green plantains (this is used rather than bread) with shredded beef, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and a wonderful creamy sauce. Now that’s an entrée. It is so delicious. The mixture of all the fillings, especially the tender and tasty beef, is topped off with the crispy plantains. You have to try this! It’s a huge entrée, and you won’t leave hungry. This entrée is one of their most popular. I can see why!
Antojo Cocina y Cantina also serves aguas frescas — natural juices. These are beverages made from one or more fruits, cereals, flowers or seeds and blended with sugar and water. My selection was the passion fruit, which was beyond wonderful. The taste is so smooth and refreshing. You can also get a sample to taste before placing your drink order. They also sell it by the gallon for you to take home and enjoy. This summer they may offer new flavors so be sure to check them out.
This great restaurant has been open for seven months in our city. They offer outdoor seating (which is very inviting), they offer to go orders, curbside and they deliver. They also can host your next meal event. The hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also offer dessert. (Churros sound good right about now). Check out their Facebook page to view the menu and see amazing photos of the food they offer.
I encourage you to try new foods. Foods that you didn’t grow up eating. Foods that you will love when you have the courage to step out of your comfort eating habits. I am guilty of selecting the same foods each time, and I’m enjoying the many food choices in Dalton. You don’t have to be older like me to try new things!
Antojo has something for everyone, no matter your age. Branch out. Try something new! You may see me there enjoying the passion fruit agua fresca!
