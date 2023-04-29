There’s a new place in town. and the new place is mighty fine!
Baby Hughy’s Pizza and Burgers on North Varnell Road in Tunnel Hill opened on April 17 with a bang. The community has welcomed the new establishment with enthusiasm. The owners, a husband and wife team, know how to provide great food to the community. They are also owners of a restaurant in Ringgold and decided to open a restaurant in Tunnel Hill where there was a need for a local place to eat. The wife recently retired from Hamilton Medical Center after 42 years of dedicated service, so they are vested in this community.
The menu is huge, but don’t be worried because I don’t believe you will go wrong with any choice. To start things off, I selected the cold broccoli salad. I just love broccoli mixed with cheese, mayo, craisins and red onion. Oh, my word. This salad does not disappoint. It’s so good. The fresh flavors all mix well together and the dressing is divine. They also offer several other salads such as pasta salad, garden salad, grilled chicken salad, chef salad and more.
I had to try the pizza, because who can resist pizza. I made the right choice. They have 12 house pizzas to select from or you may build your own by selecting toppings of your choice. You may also select a size — the big baby (which is the large pizza with eight slices), or the half-moon (which is half of the large size with four slices).
My pick was the mighty meat pizza, which is so darn good. The crust is one of the best I’ve had. It’s a thin crust authentic Neapolitan hand rolled, soft, delicious base for all the goodness that comes on top. The pizza features marinara, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese, all of which makes for one tasty meal. I’m not sure which is best, the crust (which is made in house) or the toppings. Together they make perfection.
The perfect ending to my meal was the ice cream. They serve the Ice Cream Brand of ice cream, which was new to me. It won’t be new any longer because I’m getting it the next time I visit.
The taste is a cold, smooth, rich, wonderful dessert, and I savored each bite. I loved the black cherry flavor, and I selected it in a cup with whipped cream added to the top. They also offer ice cream in cones, hot fudge sundaes and milkshakes. They offer around 20 flavors of ice cream, and offer several toppings such as sprinkles, nuts, chocolate chips and more. I highly suggest you select a flavor of ice cream on your visit. You will be glad you did. No regrets. Many customers come in just for the ice cream treat for their family. Wise decision. Also on the menu are funnel fries, which I’m trying on my next visit!
I ordered a hot ham and cheese for my hubby, and let me tell you, it was amazing. The sandwich is on a hoagie with deli ham and served hot with melted cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. How’s that for a sandwich!
They also offer sub sandwiches, wings, calzones, several appetizers and a smash burger. Several orders of the burger were consumed by patrons near me, so I had to do a little staring at their food as it went by my table. It’s a huge burger, and it looked so great. It features a brioche bun with two beef patties, melted cheese, grilled onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato. Now you know why I was staring at the food. Their best-sellers are the burger, calzones, chef salad, hot ham and cheese, and the funnel fries.
The location of the restaurant is great, just off I-75 at the Varnell/Tunnel Hill exit. There’s plenty of parking, too. Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their Facebook page features mouthwatering food photos and the menu. Be sure to check it out.
But I would definitely say the best things about the restaurant are the food and the great folks. The service is amazing — they will take excellent care of you as a customer. The owner is just as amazing — seeing that every need of the customers is met. He knows his stuff!
There’s definitely a new, great place in town. Spread the word. Better yet, make a visit. Try some of my choices or select something else from their great menu. You will find your favorites. You may see me there enjoying pizza or ice cream or funnel fries. I’ll try not to stare at your food too much!
