Looking for a great location to have a delicious lunch or supper? Look no further than Baja Coop on Hamilton Street in Dalton.
The restaurant has been a staple downtown for the past few years, and new ownership took over about a year ago. Don’t worry, the same wonderful service and food remain the same. (The location used to be Bargainer’s, a local furniture store, which my friend’s dad managed. Good memories).
The menu is inviting with all the flavorful choices. It’s hard deciding what to select, but any choice is a good one. The menu ranges from tacos to wings to salads to wraps to bowls and more. One of my favorites is the grilled flounder taco. The corn tortilla (you can also select a flour tortilla) is soft and delicious, and the flounder is cooked perfectly. It’s a mild, delicious flavor that I really enjoy. The taco is topped with cabbage, pico and the best made in-house "Coop" sauce ever. It's a secret recipe, so you can try to guess the ingredients. I just know it’s delightful. Each bite is so scrumptious. You may even order more than one taco. They offer chicken, shrimp, steak and avocado tacos. You’ll find something that strikes your fancy.
One of their best sellers are bowls, which contain rice and beans, or quinoa, plus cucumber, pico, cabbage, "Coop" sauce and your choice of protein. It’s served with tortilla chips. Another best seller are the wings. "Wing Wednesday" is very popular, and they’ve even added a new flavor to the list: sweet heat. A special item to try is the fried cauliflower.
Side items and appetizers are numerous. My pick is the Mexican corn. I am a lover of corn, and this one is cheesy, spicy and warm. Three great combinations. Each bite is divine.
You must try dessert while eating at Baja Coop. The sopapilla nachos is probably one of the best desserts I’ve had! It’s warm, fried flour tortillas, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, powdered sugar and topped with honey and ice cream. Just the sound of all the ingredients sounds amazing. They offer a shareable portion or a snackable portion. I tried the snackable portion and was planning on taking some home for my hubby, but forget my hubby! These are just so darn good that I ate every bite, and I even scraped the honey off the plate! Nothing was left for me to take home. Sorry, hubby! I’m craving more right now!
Baja Coop offers so much for customers. Their social media pages are filled with photos of their delicious food so you can see what’s offered. Outdoor seating is available, catering is available, music playing in the background offers a fun and enjoyable meal, and the efficient, friendly staff makes this a wonderful place to eat locally. Quality food made with fresh ingredients, food made from scratch and prepared fresh each day is what makes this location a must to try. Gluten free foods are also available.
A huge plus is a separate room in the back available for group meetings. Get a group together and find out for yourself just how delicious Baja Coop is! Some of my favorites may become your favorites. And just think, you can drop by for lunch and enjoy the sopapilla nachos and then drop in for supper and enjoy more sopapilla nachos. It’s perfectly permissible!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.