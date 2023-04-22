When my daughter was younger, we would visit the mall in Dalton often. One restaurant would frequently give out samples of their food to customers passing by. The delicious bites of chicken were just too tempting to pass up, and my daughter always had several helpings! Those tasty samplings led to a love for the restaurant, and years later, we still love their food.
The Bamboo Express, located inside the Dalton Mall on Walnut Avenue, is still serving wonderful food to people in the community. Usually there is a line, but it moves very fast. Don’t leave, just get in line and order their great food.
My daughter and I love the sweet and sour chicken. The dish contains the yummy, tender chicken featured in those many samples enjoyed all those years ago. The aroma of the sweet and sour chicken makes your mouth water. The tender chicken is seasoned and cooked perfectly. The portion is huge, but don’t worry, you will probably eat every bit of food on the plate.
The sauce is so tasty that you may want to pour it on your food. My mama used to do just that. She loved this sweet and sour chicken. If we were ever at the mall without her, we would still pick her up a plate and drop it off at her house. She would clean her plate and get every last bit of the sauce out of the container. The love for this sauce is something she passed on to me because many times I ask for an extra container because you can’t have too much! It’s a great mixture of vinegar, spices, sugar and pineapple juice.
The rice served with the dish is the best I think I’ve eaten. It’s fluffy, seasoned well, and I even add the sweet and sour sauce to it, just because I can! Pure ambrosia, as George on the TV show "Hazel" says when food is good beyond words. George is correct.
The crispy, fried, golden brown wonton chips are the perfect side with the entrée, and a generous portion is served. Dipping them in the sauce is perfectly OK! Go ahead.
You can get an eggroll with the entrée, too.
If you happen to make a trip to the Dalton Mall, be sure to check out my favorite, the sweet and sour chicken at the Bamboo Express, or try some of their other items on the menu — General Tso’s chicken, orange chicken, lo mein and more. The food is served cafeteria style, so you can see the goodness of the dishes while you try to decide which one to select. I don’t think samples of the chicken are handed out now, but you really don’t need samples to know that the food at Bamboo Express is really great. I think my daughter really misses those samples, though!
