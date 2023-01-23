The pandemic caused many changes in our area in the food community. Things are getting back to normal, and that’s good for everyone. A café in my neighborhood closed for a while, and now they are back and even better!
The Blues Street Café next to The Butcher’s Market off the Cleveland Highway is a wonderful place to eat lunch or supper. The café is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The menu is new, the menu is large and the choices are delicious. You can’t go wrong with any food you select.
My favorite is the rotisserie chicken salad croissant. The sandwich is so large, but don’t feel badly if you consume all of it. The chicken salad contains grapes and pecans, and it’s my go-to each time I visit. It’s some of the best I’ve had! They also offer it by the pound at the market next door, and I get it very often! If I’m in charge of bringing chicken salad to an event, I never make it at home — I place a call to The Butcher’s Market and place my order. You won’t bring any extra home. There will be none left, I promise. The sandwich comes with delicious bread and butter pickles and a dill pickle spear.
I select the broccoli salad as a side to go with the sandwich. It’s so delicious with broccoli, purple onion, red bell pepper, cauliflower and an amazing dressing. You will enjoy the blended flavors. Many other sides are on their menu, and you will want to try them all.
The beef and cheddar fries just call my name when I look at the menu — it’s a must for me! The fries are warm and tender with a crispy outer bite. They are topped with shaved homemade braised roast beef and melted cheddar cheese. Oh, my goodness. What a dish! This could be an entire meal or an appetizer to share. I usually have extra to take home and enjoy as a midnight snack. Each bite is so wonderful. It also comes with a homemade horseradish sauce perfect for dipping.
The cheesecake is my favorite dessert, and this one does not disappoint. It just soothes my soul. It’s such a heavenly dessert with a creamy filling and a delicious crust. You must give it a try. You can select from a couple of different flavors. Other desserts are available, too.
Specials are on the menu, too. Be sure to check out the social media accounts to see what’s offered. Fish and chips with homemade tartar sauce is featured some weeks. The daily menu will also be featured.
Be sure to visit the market next door to see all the items available. Steaks, chicken, stuffed potatoes, pimento cheese and much more are just waiting for you to take home and enjoy with your family. Special foods are available for Valentine’s Day, and you will find them listed on social media. (Did I see beef Wellington?)
