This fall is the perfect time to visit local eating establishments and enjoy the weather and the special foods on the menu. The smell of spices and the brisk air makes it a perfect time for walking around downtown Dalton and seeing what’s available that you haven’t visited lately.
One such place you must put on your list is Café Leon on South Hamilton Street. What a gem! The cozy atmosphere grabs you instantly when you enter the restaurant. The friendly staff makes your visit so perfect. They are wonderful and will take such good care of you as a customer! The restaurant is family-owned, and it was started to honor their father. He would be proud!
My favorite savory food is the torta. My pick is Elisa’s Specialty with turkey, tomatoes, pesto (I love this stuff) and mozzarella cheese. I didn’t know melted mozzarella cheese could be so delicious. The bread type is bolillo and supplied from a local bakery, and let me tell you, it’s some fine bread with a crunchy crust and a soft inside. Each bite of the torta just melts in your mouth! A side of salsa verde comes with the torta, and it’s the best I’ve had. The spicy kick is just perfect and not too hot for me. I dip each bite of the torta in the sauce, and it is so delicious.
A drink from the long beverage menu is also a must. They serve many types of coffee and tea, and even hot chocolate. My pick is the caramel decaf frappe. It’s served in a frozen mug. It’s picture perfect, and it tastes as good as it looks. With one sip you know it’s awesome with the creamy, smooth flavor and smooth consistency. The whipped cream on top finishes off a perfect drink. The frozen mug gives each drink an icy cold taste.
The pastries are so tempting. You just can’t resist, and you shouldn’t. You can tell they are made in-house and with only fresh ingredients. The ones I find tasty are the waffle bites and the carrot cake cupcake. The moist and mildly spicy cupcake is topped with a delicate frosting, which I love. Each bite reminds you of fall. Various types of waffle bites are on the menu, (churro, strawberry and Nutella) and I enjoy the classic which is a warm, soft tidbit that comes with a warm syrup used for dipping. Each piece is a perfect size for a bite, and you will eat the entire serving.
You will need to visit the restaurant many times in order to taste all the menu items on your wish list. They offer special flavors, so you never know what tempting things will be featured. I’ve made a list of what I want to try and enjoy next time I visit.
You can see why Café Leon is a place to put high on your list of places to visit soon. The quaint shop is a place you can go and eat and linger in the welcoming environment. Take a book with you, or take the latest copy of the local newspaper, eat, drink and just enjoy a few moments of serenity, plus fresh, wonderful food. I’ve found my favorites, and I know you will find yours, too.
Local establishments like this are what makes a community so special. You feel like family when you visit. It doesn’t have to be fall to visit Café Leon, but seize the moment and visit soon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.