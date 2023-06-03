I love asking people where they enjoy eating in Dalton. One restaurant that comes up over and over is Cafe Ostro, a Mediterranean restaurant downtown on Hamilton Street. I admit that I’ve walked by the restaurant, but never stopped until now. and boy I’m glad I did. I’m really not sure what took me so long. They opened in September of 2018, so I’m very late to the scene. My apologies.
The restaurant received a Best of Georgia Award from the Georgia Business Journal for 2021 and 2022. Looks like others know of this great place in our community, too.
First, the owner and staff are just so amazing. They will treat you so well and take care of any questions or needs you have while dining there. That’s important to me. They make you feel like you are the only customer there and you are why they serve great food.
Second, the menu is large, and you might think you will have trouble ordering, but the staff will assist you with questions and explain things well. I suggest trying the falafels. They are ground chickpeas and/or fava beans, spices, and fried. They resemble our Southern hush puppies. They are served with a delicious ostro sauce and may be eaten as an appetizer or with some of their delicious food. Either is just fine.
Third, the shawarma is a must to try, too. This is also their best seller. My choice is the chicken, and I selected the bowl. The bowl features the delicious chicken, turmeric rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cabbage, red onions and pickles. Should I repeat all those delicious foods again or did you begin to smell the aroma while reading this? Yes, it’s as good as it sounds. Who said healthy food can’t be appealing and wonderful? This great place proves it can be both. You may also get the beef bowl or shrimp, which features green peppers with the onion, lettuce and tomatoes.
Fourth, dessert is a must have, too. The selections will make you want to try them all, and you may, but I go for the pistachio baklava. This dessert is so, so good. It will melt in your mouth it’s so flaky and tender. They have other flavors of pecan and walnut, too.
Fifth, the restaurant offers a regular menu and offers gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian dishes. They can prepare foods for customers just like they want. Salads, wraps, sandwiches, mushroom burgers, soup and more are on the lengthy menu. Ask about their options when you visit.
Sixth, the wonderful food served is always fresh, never frozen, and made from scratch each day in house. Not many locations can make this claim. You can taste the freshness with every bite.
Seventh, as if you need more reasons to try Cafe Ostro, the large dining room and inviting outdoor seating area make it a perfect place to enjoy lunch or dinner with friends or enjoy a bite of food and take some needed time for yourself to relax and chill. Both are permissible and available.
Eighth, the hours of operation are friendly and provide many opportunities to drop by for lunch or dinner. You can enjoy their food Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ninth, be sure to check out their social media pages. The photos of the mouthwatering food will tempt you greatly. You probably won’t be able to resist making a visit this week. I’m already planning my next visit of trying the salmon. Yes, the photos just tempt me too much.
And tenth, ask around and see where folks in our community are eating their favorite foods from. I really think that Cafe Ostro will be mentioned several times. and as they should!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.