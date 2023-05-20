There’s an amazing place in town that you can go and get delicious drinks, pastries and more! Casa Del Cafe is on East Morris Street in Dalton, and it’s in the Block79 district of town.
The owners have certainly brought back life to the area in a fantastic way. Love and dedication for the community is evident when you visit the area and more evident when you walk in the door of this quaint coffee shop.
The family owners knew Dalton needed a place to eat, snack, visit and relax in total comfort. After a visit to a shop in California, they had to be part of an establishment like that in our area. They made their dream happen when the shop opened in December 2020, and they’ve been going strong since.
Their best-selling desserts are the empanadas with Nutella. Oh, my! You must try one. The cheese Danish is rather awesome, too. When you look at the various assortments they offer for desserts you’ll want one of each. Be sure to try the macaroons. Strawberry is my pick. and then there’s the moist, delicious lemon cake. You can see what I mean by a huge selection.
Their best-selling beverages are their specialty drinks, lattes and boba teas. They all look yummy, and the menu is very large. I must always try a frappe at each place, well, just because I love frappes! Theirs does not disappoint. I like the caramel, sugar-free decaf drink. It’s so creamy, cold, smooth and just plain wonderful. This warm weather makes it a perfect time to visit and have them make a drink just for you. You’ll thank me later. They also offer milkshakes, smoothies, cold coffees and more.
If something savory is your choice, be sure to get the corn-in-a-cup. This food is my weakness, and yes, I eat each-and-every bite of the delicious food. The mixture of corn, mayo and Parmesan cheese is just perfect. You can get the spice added on the side so you can add the level of heat you choose. I like that.
They also offer sandwiches (which are delicious), Acai bowls, paninis and breakfast sandwiches on bagels and croissants, and more. You can find something delicious on the menu that will become your favorite.
Be sure to visit their social media for the menu. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s plenty of parking on the side of the building or in a large lot across the street. The restaurant is large, open and inviting, and there are areas you may sit to work, read, sip and eat, and have a conversation with friends. The choice is up to you. No matter what your need, the fantastic owners and staff will take excellent care of you.
Don’t take my word for it, visit on your own to see just how amazing Casa Del Cafe is! See the amazing area of town that has been given a new look by some special people in our community. Visit other stores and locations on the block that have been refurbished by these dedicated individuals. What they are doing is remarkable. Go, eat, drink, visit, and see for yourself the changes being made. It’s rather amazing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.