To me, one dessert stands out among the rest — cheesecake. I never really had cheesecake growing up. I don’t think I even knew what the decadent treat was. I think college was the first time I experience the dessert. I finally found out what I was missing. Now I’m making up for lost time.
A perfect place in Dalton to enjoy all things cheesecake is Cheesecake Heaven on West Tyler Street. They are open Tuesday through Saturday, so you can get your fix most days of the week.
The menu is super long, and it covers all flavors that aim to appeal to everyone! The flavors range from plain, peanut butter, lemon, banana pudding and the list goes on and on. Yes, you will have trouble making up your mind on which to try. My all-time favorites are the pecan pie cheesecake and the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. The cheesecakes are creamy, rich, soft and have such a tasty flavor. The pecan pie is topped with an actual piece of pie, including a delicious crust, and a filling with pecans that is to die for. I not only get one of my favorite desserts, I get two. Can it get any better? I think not.
The desserts come in mini sizes, perfect for one person to enjoy plenty of the goodness. You can also get "bitties," which are smaller than the minis. They are perfect if you want to try several flavors on your visit.
Whatever the decision, it will be the right one for you! You can’t go wrong with any flavor or size. They also offer 9-inch cheesecakes, too. Perfect for a family event. You need to preorder the larger sizes. All items are made in-house, and you can taste that homemade freshness.
Another of my favorites is the colossal cake that I get by the slice. It’s a three-layer cake with a cheesecake center. Oh my. It’s delicious, and they come in various flavors such a strawberry, coconut, key lime and more. It’s a must try on any visit, too. The cake is just as creamy and moist at the cheesecake!
Another popular item on the menu are the strawberries. Fresh strawberries are stuffed with the delicious plain cheesecake and dipped in milk chocolate. Now that’s a special dessert that anyone would love. Order some for friends, or order some for yourself.
Cheesecake Heaven has received the Dalton Daily Citizen Reader’s Choice for Best Dessert for the past six years!
I have my favorites at Cheesecake Heaven, and I know you will find yours, too. It might be difficult since they offer so many delicious items. But I know you can succeed. Thanks to Cheesecake Heaven, I can eat the dessert often.
I’m so glad that cheesecake and I crossed paths in college. It’s been a love story ever since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.