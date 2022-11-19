The holiday season is here, and I can think of no better place in town to visit than Chelsea’s on Thornton. The tea room is a perfect place to have lunch or that special event with friends and family during the festive months. The vintage home is beautifully decorated with trees, ornaments, greenery and wreaths.
The picture-perfect location will make lunch, tea, celebrations or a business meeting enjoyable. The minute you enter the house you know you’ve made a great decision and are going to have a memorable time.
The owners will greet you with a truly appreciative welcome. And then the adventure begins. The atmosphere of the location will have you wrapped in amazement. The seating is inviting with the white tablecloths, festive table decoration and cozy chairs. You can’t wait to take a seat and see what’s next. The home has been arranged to accommodate the experience of a tearoom, yet still has the feel of a lovely home where you’ve been invited to enjoy a meal with good friends.
The menu is the next clue that you are going to really enjoy your visit. You can’t go wrong with the selection you make. Each time I visit, I have a hard time deciding what I want to order because it’s all so amazing! I want a little bit of everything. My pick is the Chelsea’s Sampler, which consists of chicken salad (I get the fruited), a bacon/sundried tomato quiche, pasta salad and grape salad. Two mouthwatering banana muffins with butter comes with the meal, too. (Yes, it’s a huge amount of food, but you will enjoy each bite). It’s such a perfect sample paring of all things wonderful at the tearoom. You will savor each bite.
One thing I especially enjoy about the menu is that Chelsea’s offers a decaf glass of unsweetened iced tea. This is a hard beverage to locate in town, and they have it, and it’s sooooo delicious. I always have two glasses, and then one to go. I’m thirsty just thinking about it now.
You must, you must have dessert on your visit! My choice is the best strawberry cake ever. I often drop by to take a slice to a friend celebrating a birthday or to enjoy the cake myself. I can’t do justice describing how marvelous and delicious this cake tastes. It’s as good as it looks, and it looks pretty darn wonderful. The delicate white layers just melt in your mouth, the strawberries between the cake layers are sweet and juicy, and the cream cheese icing is the smoothest in the world. Get the picture? Each bite just tastes like heaven on earth. It’s that good. Someone recommended the coconut cake, too. Next time I visit I’ll have to have two desserts rather than one! Have no fear, I can handle it.
Chelsea’s offers tea until 4 p.m. with a 24-hour reservation notice. They also are offering their famous yearly holiday tea in December. Sorry to say that all six seatings are full for this year. You need to put it on your calendar for 2023 and make reservations early.
The current owners, a husband and wife duo, have been pleasing customers with delicious food in Dalton since 2001. The chef is none other than the lady of the establishment, and she’s one amazing chef. If you’re lucky, she will come and meet and greet you, and you can tell her just how amazing the food is.
Some facts about Chelsea’s on Thornton: They are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and reservations are encouraged for lunch. They will host special and private events for customers — birthday parties, showers, anniversaries, church events, business meetings and just about any event you would want to hold. The house once served as a field hospital, and it was also a boarding house.
Chelsea’s motto is come experience their warm and charming atmosphere, and relax while their staff spoils you. That describes my visits to a “tea”!
